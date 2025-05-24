South Carolina HC Dawn Staley signs book copy for fans while rooting for Aliyah Boston's WNBA MVP win & more

Basketball icon Dawn Staley is a former WNBA All-Star, Olympic gold medalist, national champion coach, and now, author. Her debut book, "Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother, and the Life Lessons I Learned From All Three," dives into the roots of her journey, from Philly’s housing projects to hardwood legend, and the people and places that shaped her.

Ad

On Friday, the South Carolina coach took to Instagram to show love on multiple fronts. In a post highlighting a book signing session, Staley gave a loud shoutout to former Gamecock star and Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston, rooting for her potential MVP campaign. She wrote:

“This is what you call supporting local bookstores while supporting Uncommon Favor to be a bestseller! 🥰🥰🥰🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Sitting here signing every one of them while watching @aliyah.boston build her resume for @WNBA MVP, most improved, first team all WNBA, etc. Get ‘em AB!!”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Boston, who took home unanimous Rookie of the Year honors in 2023, hasn’t slowed down since, and her former coach is tuned in.

Dawn Staley’s journey from Philly point guard to Hall of Fame coach

For Dawn Staley, the path started with a ball and a dream. Growing up the youngest of five in North Philly, she said she often felt unheard, until basketball gave her a voice and a vision.

Ad

“There was a light shined on my life,” she said, according to PBS.org. “That light has never dimmed, all because of the game that I fell in love with.”

The South Carolina legend battled through early culture shock at the University of Virginia, long stints overseas, and the sting of isolation, all while navigating a sport that didn’t always welcome her with open arms.

Ad

But the turning point came in Atlanta, 1996.

Staley, then a guard on the U.S. women’s Dream Team, carried more than gold-medal hopes.

"We feared the promise of stateside professional women's basketball would die on the vine," Staley said.

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley - Source: Imagn

After college, Staley played professionally overseas from 1992 to 1995 before joining the ABL, suiting up for the Richmond Rage, later the Philadelphia Rage, from 1996 to 1998. She entered the WNBA in 1999, spending most of her career with the Charlotte Sting and finishing with the Houston Comets before retiring in 2006.

Ad

While still active in the WNBA, Staley began her coaching career at Temple University (2000–2008) in her hometown of Philadelphia. In 2008, she took over at South Carolina, turning the Gamecocks into a national powerhouse.

Staley was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

Dawn Staley answers a question by moderator Dan Hughes - Source: Imagn

In South Carolina, Staley has built a dynasty. But it didn’t come quickly. Her first two seasons in Columbia? Losing records.

Ad

“It takes losing sometimes… to see where you are, to see what you need to work for,” she said. “I don't just thank God for the wins. I thank him for the losses because the losses are the ones that really drive me.”

For Staley, basketball became a calling, her “vineyard,” as she puts it, and the place where she sows seeds of hope.

Also Read: Dawn Staley gets emotional as she shares memories from her book tour in Philadelphia

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here