South Carolina HC Dawn Staley teases possible recruiting addition with cryptic message on social media 

Despite not winning a repeat national championship, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley was still the subject of interest from the New York Knicks for their vacant coaching job. Staley interviewed for the Knicks head coaching vacancy last week following the team's decision to part ways with Tom Thibodeau.

Away from the coaching speculation, Staley has refreshed her roster ahead of next season after several key departed for the WNBA and through the transfer portal. She secured the signings of the nation's top points scorer, guard Ta'Niya Latson and center Madina Okot from the transfer portal.

On Tuesday, while watching former Gamecocks star Aaliyah Boston compete in the Commissioner Cup for the Indiana Fever against the Minnesota Lynx, Staley teased a potential new undisclosed recruit with a cryptic post.

"Just me and Willy B checking out @GamecockWBB @fIaa_boston in this @WNBA Commissioner Cup Championship game…..go get your things AB!! (oh and hoping a birdie flies in the nest," Dawn Staley tweeted.

Dawn Staley recruits five-star prospect

Dawn Staley will get to host the No. 6-ranked prospect in the class of 2026, forward McKenna Woliczko on Thursday. The five-star prospect (per On3) narrowed down her considerations to the South Carolina Gamecocks, Ohio State Buckeyes, Iowa Hawkeyes and USC Trojans.

While speaking to On3 after naming the four schools on her list, Woliczko praised Staley's South Carolina team and revealed how she would approach recruitment in the future.

"Anyone can see they're a legendary program," Woliczko said. "If you want to be ready for the next level, that is where you go. I love Dawn (Staley) and the rest of the coaching staff. I think that South Carolina is, when you’re looking to get to that next level, like the WNBA, South Carolina will help you get there. So I think that’s really cool to think about.

"They’re just recruiting the best of the best, so then you’re able to play with top players in the country, and that’s what it’s going to be like playing in the pros. I think it’d be cool to figure that out at the college level, instead of being pushed right into that at the pro level. I want to fully focus on my ACL and my senior year without the stress of college recruitment."

McKenna Woliczko is the second prospect in the class of 2026 to visit Dawn Staley's Gamecocks after Saniyah Hall, the No. 1-ranked recruit in the class of 2026, according to On3, visited Columbia in May.

