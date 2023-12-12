Aliyah Boston v Caitlin Clark statistical comparison: Collegiate records and more explored 

Iowa Hawkeyes basketball star Caitlin Clark is widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft if she decides to declare for it. The athlete who took that honor this year, Aliyah Boston, played for the South Carolina Gamecocks and below we take a look at the various statistical comparisons between the two players' collegiate careers.

Aliyah Boston v Caitlin Clark statistical comparison

The duo met during their college basketball careers when Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes stunned the then-No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks in last season's Final Four matchup that took them to the championship game against the LSU Tigers.

Aliyah Boston

During her four-year college basketball career, Boston averaged 14.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 138 games before she declared for the 2023 WNBA Draft and was picked by the Indiana Fever No. 1 overall.

Caitlin Clark

In three and a bit seasons in college basketball, Clark is averaging 27.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists in 111 games.

Did Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark play together?

Boston and Clark played together for Team USA U19.

Recently, during an interview with Aliyah Boston, who is an analyst for the Big Ten Network, Clark spoke about the duo playing together again in the WNBA.

“Well, the Indiana Fever could have the first pick, so maybe we’ll have the duo,” Clark said. “I don’t know. Remains to be seen. But me and Aliyah might be teammates at some point, you never know.”

“We were teammates before, so maybe we’ll have to reconnect,” Clark added.

Boston replied: “Exactly.”

What is Caitlin Clark's scoring average?

Caitlin Clark is having a record-breaking season and is well on her way to breaking the collegiate women's basketball points record held by Washington's Kelsey Plum (3,527) and the overall record (3,667) held by Pistol Pete Maravich of LSU.

Clark is averaging 29.5 points this season and is having the best season of her career so far on her march to the record.

Did Caitlin Clark win National Player of the Year?

Clark was named the 2023 Naismith Women's College Player of the Year after breaking the record by being the only male or female player to ever register a triple-double in the NCAA tournament against Louisville in the Elite Eight game.

Tankathon gives Clark a 44.2% chance of being picked No.1 overall by the Indiana Fever during the 2024 WNBA Draft due to their cumulative 18-58 record in the past two seasons, which would make Clark and Boston teammates.