South Carolina's Chloe Kitts drops honest reaction to ending unique Gamecocks' drought

No. 6-ranked South Carolina’s Chloe Kitts put up an excellent display for the Gamecocks in their 75-59 win over Ole Miss on Thursday. After the game, Kitts dropped her thoughts on her remarkable triple-double and Sania Feagin’s career-high performance.

Kitts became the first South Carolina player since Aliyah Boston in 2021 to record a triple-double for the program. Kitts put up 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to steer the Gamecocks (26-3, 14-1 Southeastern Conference) to victory.

“I was just feeling confident and was just playing with the flow of the game," Kitts said, via ABC Columbia's Chaz Frazier. "My teammates kept moving off me, so it was easy to find them. And Feagin was making her layups, so I was trying to get her in better positions so she would have the night she had."

Feagin finished with a career-high 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting, along with six rebounds and five blocks. Other Gamecocks also had notable contributions like Joyce Edwards with 10 points and MiLaysia Fulwiley with nine.

This season, Kitts is averaging 9.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 50.5% shooting.

Aliyah Boston reacts to Chloe Kitts' triple-double against Ole Miss

South Carolina legend Aliyah Boston took to social media to celebrate a historic performance from star forward Chloe Kitts. Boston praised her triple-double in South Carolina’s victory over Ole Miss on Thursday.

"Triple double sistassss🔥🔥🔥 love it Chloe!!!" Boston tweeted on Friday.

Boston is a WNBA star with the Indiana Fever and a former NCAA champion (2022) and national player of the year (2022).

Following South Carolina's victory on Friday, if the Gamecocks and No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns (28-2, 14-1) both win their final games on Sunday, a coin toss will decide which program will get the No. 1 ahead of the SEC tournament.

On Wednesday, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley spoke about the possible scenario that could have an impact on the Gamecocks' road to triumph.

"We control our own destiny,” Staley said to reporters. “And then if we take care of business and Texas takes care of business, then our fate is in a coin toss. Yay,"

With March Madness around the corner, Staley and South Carolina will be in prime position to make another deep tournament run with its stars hitting form just in time.

