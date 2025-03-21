South Carolina's Chloe Kitts reveals her favorite March Madness snack in latest commercial drop

South Carolina star Chloe Kitts was named the SEC Tournament MVP last week after leading the No. 1-seeded Gamecocks to their fifth title in six years with a dominant 64-45 win over the No. 2-seeded Texas Longhorns.

Kitts tallied 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the championship game as she continued her fine form ahead of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Before the Gamecocks face the No. 16-seeded Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Kitts starred in a commercial for Ahoy Cookies revealing them as her snack of choice for March Madness.

She captioned the Instagram post:

"On the hunt for my new fave treat as I head out for March Madness…found it! @chipsahoy Big Chewy Cookie FTW. Can’t wait to share this with the squad🍪"

In the commercial, Kitts spoke about the benefits of the Ahoy cookies compared to other cookies.

"So I have the big chewy chips Ahoy cookie with me today," Chloe Kitts said. "We have regular chocolate chips, Ahoy flavor and chocolate brownies. Look at this compared to the size of the basketball.

"This is a big snack. It's three times the bigger cookie. A ten out of ten. They taste great. This is definitely going to be my March Madness snack."

Chloe Kitts is having a stellar season

Chloe Kitts is having a stellar season for the South Carolina Gamecocks and is averaging 10.1 points on 53.1% shooting from the floor and 29.4% shooting from beyond the arc. She also averages 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Against the Ole Miss Rebels last month, she became the first Gamecocks player to tally a triple-double (16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists) since former star Aaliyah Boston. It was only the ninth triple-double in South Carolina history.

After winning the SEC Tournament MVP award, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley praised Kitts for enduring through the difficult stretches of the season to come out firing during the business end of the season:

“I would imagine that this is kind of how she envisioned her entire season going, but it didn’t go that way. It was a little bit up and down, inconsistent. But Chloe is strong enough mentally, physically to be able to handle the rigors of this league. No one is just going to kill it every single night.”

Alongside fellow stars, Joyce Edwards and MiLaysia Fulwiley, Chloe Kitts will be key to the South Carolina Gamecocks' push to repeat as national champions at the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

