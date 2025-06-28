South Carolina's Joyce Edwards, Ayla McDowell and Kamilla Cardoso receive love from Golden State Valkyries star ahead of the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup

The South Carolina Gamecocks will be well represented at the upcoming 2025 FIBA AmeriCup tournament in Chile, which tipped off on Saturday. Sophomore Joyce Edwards will compete for Team USA, while incoming five-star freshman Ayla McDowell will represent Brazil at the competition.

Also competing at the showcase event will be former Gamecocks forward and Chicago Sky star Kamilla Cardoso, who will play for Brazil.

The Gamecocks showed their support for their current and former players with a graphic celebrating their participation on Instagram that was captioned:

"3️⃣ Gamecocks 2️⃣ Teams 1️⃣ Tournament. The 2025 FIBA AmeriCup starts tomorrow!"

Former South Carolina and current Golden Valkyries star Bree Hall hyped up her former teammates in the comment section of the Instagram post.

"Oof I can't root for just one soo...I'm rooting for both," Hall wrote.

South Carolina has enjoyed a rich representation in AmeriCup

Ayla McDowell is the No. 15 prospect in the Class of 2025, according to On3. She committed to the Gamecocks last year over offers from the UConn Huskies and the UCLA Bruins. She made her Brazil debut at last year's U18 AmeriCup and will make the step up to the senior team this summer.

When McDowell committed to the Gamecocks last year, coach Dawn Staley lavished praise on her and made a huge prediction about her future.

"She's (McDowell) a great addition," Staley said. "She's a big long guard that can score, that can defend, quality individual, she will one day be a captain, she is that put together, she wants to be a pro, she wants to take the world by storm and she feels like we're the best program to put her in that position and we're incredibly happy to have her."

Joyce Edwards has extensive experience with Team USA, winning three gold medals, with two at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup and the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup.

Kamilla Cardoso led Brazil to the gold medal of the 2023 AmeriCup, where she was named the tournament's MVP after beating Team USA in the final.

Because Team USA and Brazil are not in the same group, the earliest that the former and current South Carolina Gamecocks contingent could meet would be at the quarterfinal stage.

Next season, Edwards and McDowell will team up in Columbia and attempt to replicate Cardoso's heroics by leading the Gamecocks to a national championship.

