South Carolina's Raven Johnson inks exciting new NIL deal with black hair care brand

Raven Johnson has inked a new NIL deal with a black beauty brand. The South Carolina Gamecocks star will be the new beauty ambassador for Parfait. She will get products like hair extensions and wigs tailored to her style using the brand's AI technology.

Johnson was one of the players who helped the Gamecocks win the national championship in the 2023-24 season. She will be back for another run at the silverware under the guidance of head coach Dawn Staley. This season she will, in her own words, "look good and play good" in partnership with the brand.

"You know how they say if you look good, you play good?" she said (Via Andscape). "That is so true. I’m always in the mirror. My hair has to be slayed,”

Apr 7, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso (10) reacts with guard Raven Johnson (25) during the trophy presentation after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the finals of the Final Four of the women's 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

According to Parfait CEO Isoken Igbinedion, the agreement is special for the company as it is a historic first in the hair industry. She wants to set new standards for how female athletes should be treated, and the NIL agreement with Johnson helps her do just that.

Raven Johnson opened up about challenges as a student-athlete

Raven Johnson opened up about the difficulties she faced as a student-athlete in the cover story of The Players Tribune. According to the 21-year-old, she had many moments in her college career when she thought about tapping out. But the Gamecocks star went on and created a big name for herself.

“A lot of people would have quit if they were in my shoes," Johnson said. "Success is never easy. There’s going to be some bumps in the road…. And while the lows feel never-ending, I made it out stronger every time."

While Johnson and the Gamecocks fell short against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 Final Four, she got revenge in the 2024 national championship game. South Carolina outplayed Iowa, and Johnson made a point in front of Caitlin Clark, who infamously waved her off in the previous season.