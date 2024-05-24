The South Carolina star athlete, Raven Johnson, played a key role in helping the team win its third NCAAW championship title. However, the strong and determined player was once just a shell of herself after an encounter with Caitlin Clark during the Iowa Hawkeyes' matchup against the Gamecocks in the 2023 NCAAW tournament.

Clark waved off Johnson, dismissing her as a long-range non-threat. The moment stuck with the two-time national championship winner and has since haunted her, as she noted in the cover story titled 'Let the Hard Times Make Good Times' by The Players' Tribune.

Raven Johnson detailed her emotions after Clark brushed her off in the 77-73 upset between her and South Carolina. She locked herself in her room and avoided any interaction with her peers. But eventually, readers learn how the four-time state champ regains confidence, enough to defeat the Hawkeyes in the 2024 March Madness finals.

With the intent of sharing her story and claiming the narrative, Johnson shared the piece of digital literature on X. It received several positive comments, including a notable one from her coach, Dawn Staley.

"Proud of you Ray Ray! You are a champ!..Yes you are! I’m proud of you for that but most importantly you are growing and finding your voice and unafraid of sharing your journey so others can walk in their truth….and be ok! Love you Ray Ray!"

What did Raven Johnson do after getting "waved off" by Clark?

After Iowa defeated South Carolina on March 31, 2023, in the Final Four, the Gamecocks were crestfallen. Raven Johnson recounted returning to campus and isolating herself in her room, avoiding any interaction. She further recalled the one time she went out to get food, someone recognized her as the person who was "waved off" by the former Iowa phenom.

"Actually, the one time I did leave just to go to the store to get some food, some random person recognized me and addressed me as “the girl who got waved off”…. I was so embarrassed. I have a name.

"So yeah, that was the end of me leaving my room. I cried every day. I started missing classes. After that moment blew up, I just felt like I couldn’t show my face anymore. I didn’t want to be seen. I was in such a low place."

Former Gamecocks hooper and current Atlanta Dream player, Laeticia Amihere, knocked on Johnson's door to bring her out of her slumber-like state. Amihere, with the help of Raven Johnson's mother, lifted her spirit and motivated her to play again. South Carolina eventually defeated Iowa 87-75 in the 2023-24 campaign, securing the national championship and completing a perfect season.