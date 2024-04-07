WATCH: $3.3M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark once “disrespected” South Carolina star Raven Johnson in last year’s Final Four showdown

Caitlin Clark must remember how she "disrespected" South Carolina star Raven Johnson in last season's Final Four game. The image of Clark choosing to ignore or wave off Johnson during a crucial moment in the matchup haunted the Gamecocks athlete to the extent that Raven was ready to quit playing basketball.

Johnson discussed the emotional toll of that encounter and despite efforts to move on, the memory of Clark's gesture lingered for a long time.

Expand Tweet

$3.3 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark (per On3) recently stressed Johnson's growth and resilience, acknowledging her opponent's evolution since their last meeting.

“I think Raven's had a tremendous year. I think not only from a shooting perspective, but as the point guard of a team, as the guard of a team, she's been a true leader. She's led that team,” Clark said (h/t Yahoo Sports).

As the rematch between Iowa and South Carolina looms, the stage is set for an intense showdown between two formidable competitors.

Also read: "I don't think my record has been broken": Lynette Woodard disapproves $3.2M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark's scoring record amid Iowa's March Madness run

Caitlin Clark overrun by emotions before national championship game

Emotions run high as the Iowa sensation gears up for the highly anticipated national championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

As she led the Hawkeyes to their second consecutive championship appearance, the 22-year-old faces the reality that this game will mark the end of her illustrious college career.

Reflecting on the impending conclusion of her college tenure, Clark said to CNN,

“I think once the buzzer hits zero, whether we win or whether we lose, I’ll definitely be hit with a wave of emotion, especially over the course of the next week, as things kind of change in my life quite a bit.”

Clark will have to remain focused for the last 40 minutes of her collegiate career to achieve the one thing missing on her resume.

In an interview before March Madness, Clark discussed the factors influencing her decision to enter the WNBA Draft.

“It was definitely a really hard decision," Clark said. "Obviously, there’s going to be things for me to learn, and that’s what’s so exciting”

She expressed a desire for growth and new experiences and articulated her belief in her ability to thrive at the next level.

Also read: What did Diana Taurasi say about Caitlin Clark? Looking at 3X WNBA Champion's words of caution for the Iowa star

Poll : Who will win the NCAA women's basketball national championship? Iowa Hawkeyes South Carolina Gamecocks 0 votes View Discussion