South Carolina’s Raven Johnson posts 3-word message on ex-teammate Kamilla Cardoso’s Shanghai Swordfish photoshoot

South Carolina junior Raven Johnson praised her former teammate Kamilla Cardoso as the former Gamecocks star shared some snaps from her photoshoot with the Shanghai Swordfish on Instagram.

On Oct. 2, the Shanghai Swordfish announced the signing of Cardoso for the upcoming Women’s Chinese Basketball Association season. She made a strong debut for the Swordfish, finishing with a double-double of 25 points and 13 rebounds, along with three assists and a block.

Johnson expressed how much she missed Cardoso’s presence at South Carolina with a three-word message.

"Milla miss u."

Johnson says she misses Kamilla Cardoso

Cardoso enjoyed a stellar end to her college basketball career with the Gamecocks. While Raven Johnson excelled in the backcourt, Cardoso was a key figure in the team’s undefeated run to the national championship, averaging 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.4 blocks across 33 games.

Cardoso earned SEC Defensive Player of the Year and WBCA National Defensive Player of the Year honors and was named to the All-SEC First Team. She ranks third in program history for career blocked shots (198) and blocked shots per game (2.0).

The Chicago Sky recognized her talent and selected her with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. Despite a challenging season for the Sky, Cardoso was a bright spot, averaging 9.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 1.4 swats per contest in 32 games.

Raven Johnson off to decent start to her junior season

Raven Johnson comes into the 2024-25 season on the back of one of her strongest seasons in college basketball. During the run to the national championship, Johnson tallied 179 assists and averaged 8.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in 37 appearances.

Raven Johnson has made a decent start to the 2024-25 season. (IMAGN)

Johnson has started her junior season with modest numbers, averaging 3.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 2.6 apg through the Gamecocks’ first five games. She is expected to increase her production as the season progresses and is projected to be a top-15 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

The Gamecocks will face a significant challenge to remain unbeaten when they play No. 5 UCLA in Los Angeles on Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. ET.

