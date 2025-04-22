South Carolina’s Raven Johnson reacts as ex-teammate Bree Hall gets warm welcome from Indiana Fever

Bree Hall has arrived in Indiana, and former South Carolina teammate Raven Johnson has something to say about it. On Tuesday, the Indiana Fever shared on Instagram that Hall, whom the team drafted No. 20 in the 2025 WNBA draft, had arrived at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Johnson showed her support in the comments.
"❤️❤️❤️"
Hall and Johnson played together at South Carolina from 2021-25, becoming two-time national champions in 2022 and 2024. Both guards emerged as starters over the past two seasons and were invaluable to their squad's 2024 national championship win, as well as the March Madness run to the title game this season.
Johnson was eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft but also had a season of college eligibility remaining, as she missed the majority of her freshman season with a left knee injury. The guard ultimately decided not to join Hall in the draft and to instead return for one final season with the Gamecocks.
What Bree Hall brings to the Indiana Fever
Hall comes to Indiana as a dominant two-way force with four years of experience at a top program. The guard's stat values don't highlight her defensive depth. This season, Hall averaged 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game and added 2.2 defensive rebounds. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Hall was an underrated defender heading into the WNBA draft.
"She's definitely underrated as a defender," Staley told the media on April 4. "I think our game sometimes looks at stats. She's not one that's going to steal the ball. She's one that's going to get your top score shooting at an inefficient clip. And that's her. That's her claim to fame."
Along with her defensive skill, Hall is a solid 3-point shooter, averaging 39.9% from beyond the arc in her tenure with the Gamecocks. Hall has a high basketball IQ, particularly when it comes to defense and is a good leader.
Hall has a level of experience that will be welcome at the next level. She won two national titles at South Carolina and appeared in more games than any four-year player in program history. Staley ranks the star as one of the top five players she's ever coached.
"She's in my top five in my 25 years of coaching," Staley said.
Hall is a defensive powerhouse with high praise from her head coach. Her skill set should be impactful to Indiana's defensive game.
