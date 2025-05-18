South Carolina’s Ta’Niya Latson drops 2-word reaction for Makayla Timpson’s first WNBA bucket for Indiana Fever

Ta'Niya Latson and Makayla Timpson were teammates for three seasons as members of the Florida State Seminoles. Together, they formed one of the most impressive duos in women's college basketball. This past season, they were the driving force of the Seminoles as they reached the second round of March Madness.

Ad

However, the duo will not continue next season because Timpson has started her WNBA career. She was selected by the Indiana Fever in the second round of the 2025 WNBA draft, and on Saturday, she made her professional debut.

The Indiana Fever celebrated Timpson's first professional bucket by making a post. Ta'Niya Latson dropped a two-word reaction as she shared the post to her Instagram story on Saturday night.

"Dunk it!!"

Ad

Trending

Image via the Instagram story of Ta'Niya Latson.

Makayla Timpson would go on to score four points and one rebound in her professional debut for the Fever. She only appeared for three minutes after the game was already out of hand. She scored on her only field goal attempt and added two more points at the free throw line.

Ad

The Fever defeated the Chicago Sky 93-58, and as a result, the coaching staff was able to put some of the bench players in the game near the end.

Ta'Niya Latson is one of the top prospects for the 2026 WNBA draft

While Ta'Niya Latson is excited to see her former teammate put up her first WNBA points, she is also focused on getting to the WNBA herself. The first three seasons of her college career have put her in a good position to be a high draft pick in the 2026 WNBA draft. This past season, she averaged 25.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

Ad

While being such a strong player as a junior should indicate that she should succeed as a senior, she will be in a different situation next year. Latson opted to enter the transfer portal after the season and eventually committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks have been one of the programs in women's college basketball in recent years under head coach Dawn Staley. So, it will be interesting to see how Latson adapts to playing on one of the best teams in the country. She is still expected to be a star on the Gamecocks, but will not need to shoulder as much of the load as she did at Florida State.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here