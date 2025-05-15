South Carolina’s Ta’Niya Latson drops 3-word reaction as ex-teammate makes opening night roster for Caitlin Clark’s Fever

Ta'Niya Latson is showing the love this offseason. The South Carolina transfer hyped up former Florida State teammate Makayla Timpson on her Instagram story Thursday.

Timpson was selected No. 19 overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2025 WNBA draft, and the Fever announced on Thursday that the forward has made the team's opening night roster.

Latson shared the post on her Instagram story with a three-word reaction.

"Proud of you🩷 @kay.timpson," Latson's story read.

Ta'Niya Latson shows support for former teammate Makayla Timpson on her Instagram story

Latson and Timpson were teammates for FSU from 2022-25. This past season, the two dominanted the Seminoles' stat sheet. Latson led the squad in points (25.2 ppg), assists (4.6 apg) and steals (2.2 spg), while Timpson was the team's leading rebounder (10.6 rpg) and blocker (3.1 bpg). Latson's scoring average was the best in the nation.

Now, the successful teammates are going their separate ways, with Latson transferring to South Carolina and Timpson beginning her WNBA career for Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever. Despite no longer taking the court together, the two remain supportive of each other's basketball careers.

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-George Mason at Florida State - Source: Imagn

What Ta'Niya Latson brings to South Carolina

Latson became the top player in the transfer portal when she announced that she would be leaving FSU after three seasons. Speculation quickly arose about where NCAA's top scorer would end up. Latson announced last month that she will spend her senior season at South Carolina.

"Feelin' cocky! 🐔❤️," Latson's Instagram caption on her announcement read.

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley has been open about her excitement about adding Latson to her squad and opened up about what the guard brings to the Gamecocks:

"Ta'Niya's accomplishments speak for themselves. But, the beauty of her game is not just her ability to score. She has another superpower in her ability to set up her teammates to score, and that's just a dangerous combination for opposing teams.

"Ta'Niya is an incredible leader and more importantly a fierce competitor."

Apart from being the leading scorer in the nation last season, Latson has an impressive all-around skill set and experience that will be of value to South Carolina next season.

Latson was a three-year starter at Florida State and is an efficient scorer who thrives at setting up shots for herself and others. She's a strong shooter, averaging 45.1% last season, including 34.3% from beyond the arc.

South Carolina is gaining a dominant two-way force with the ability to serve as a leader on the court. Latson will aim to continue honing her versatile skill set with the Gamecocks.

