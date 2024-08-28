South Carolina star Chloe Kitts’ BF Collin Murray-Boyles makes bold NIL moves with new agency

Chloe Kitts' boyfriend, Collin Murray-Boyles, had a breakout freshman season at South Carolina. The 6-foot-7 All-SEC freshman averaged 10.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season.

On Tuesday, Wasserman Basketball announced Murray signed with them for NIL representation.

"Welcome to #TeamWass, Collin Murray-Boyles! 👏🔥 #NIL," the Instagram caption read.

Murray-Boyles, a four-star forward in the 2023 class, signed for the Gamecocks where in his first season he received the SEC All-Freshman Team honor.

However, he faced challenges at the beginning of his time in college due to falling ill with mononucleosis—an illness causing fever and fatigue leading to swelling—which forced him to miss several weeks of practice and delayed his debut until December.

When Boyles returned to the team, he rapidly became one of the best players on the roster. His exceptional performance in February earned him the title of SEC Freshman of the Week, highlighted by his impressive 31-point game against Vanderbilt.

"I don’t know how it’s a secret at this point. He’s been playing really well,” head coach Lamont Paris said on Murray-Boyles' growth. “Some of the shots he made today were off balance, moving away from the basket. It takes incredible touch to finish some of those. He’s got an unbelievably high ceiling. I don’t even think he’s close to it still."

Collin Murray-Boyles signs NIL deal with Garnet Trust

Following his partnership with a new agency, Collin Murray-Boyles improved his chances of landing lucrative NIL contracts. Throughout his young career, the Columbia, SC native has signed NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals with two companies: Carolina Rise and Garnet Trust, per On3.

Earlier in April, Murray-Boyles inked a deal with Garnet Trust, the official collective of South Carolina. Since November 2021, Garnet Trust has partnered with more than 120 student-athletes of the University of South Carolina from 19 different sports, including football, basketball and golf.

After the deal, Collin Murray-Boyles addressed the rumor of him leaving college for the NBA.

"Of course you have people talking," Murray-Boyles said [via The State]. "Like my brother, he’ll be talking about it and stuff. But my plan isn’t to be — like I want to be ready. I don’t wanna go in, get a contract and then have to go to the (NBA G-League) because I have to work on a couple things."

Murray is set to be a key player alongside freshman guard Cam Scott for Lamont Paris' team in the upcoming years.

