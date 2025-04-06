South Carolina star Chloe Kitts shares 1-word reaction to BF Collin Murray-Boyles' latest IG dump 

Collin Murray-Boyles summarized his time with South Carolina through an IG dump on Saturday. He posted a series of photos comprised of pre-game rituals and gametime action, finishing with an energetic photo of forward Chloe Kitts.

"HTHx30," he captioned the post.

As fans reacted to Murray-Boyles' photos, Kitts also joined to support her boyfriend:

"proud🥹," she commented.

Moreover, Meechie Johnson Jr., Austin Herro and Ta’Lon Cooper also reacted:

"One More Time🥹," Johnson wrote.

"yes indeed," Herro added.

"The one!!!" commented.

Chloe Kitts and others reacted to Murray-Boyles' post | via @30murrayjr/ig

Murray-Boyles and Chloe Kitts have been dating since Dec. 26, 2023. However, they publicly announced their status in the 2024 offseason. Even though the couple likes to keep their romantic lives private, they constantly showcase their support for each other on social media.

Collin Murray-Boyles joined the Gamecocks in 2023, making the SEC All-Freshman Team and leading the team to its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2017.

Chloe Kitts, a junior for South Carolina's women's basketball program, is underway her best season. The forward has been instrumental in many of Gameocks' key matchups this season and a huge factor in its NCAA championship contention.

Collin Murray-Boyles was tampered by a competing program coach

While appearing on "SEC This Sunday" last weekend, South Carolina coach Lamont Paris shared that a Southeastern Conference coach of an NCAA tournament team offered Collin Murray-Boyles $2.5 million to play for their program.

"There's a school in the SEC that was in the tournament that offered Collin Murray-Boyles $2.5M to play for them next year," he revealed.

Paris did not mention the name of the program or the coach involved. He also said that there is no hard evidence to prove that the alleged party was in the wrong.

Murray-Boyles is eligible for the 2025 NBA draft. However, the forward is yet to reveal his intentions moving forward in his basketball career. He has two years of eligibility left.

