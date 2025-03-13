  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Chloe Kitts' BF Collin Murray-Boyles brushes off question about returning to South Carolina next season

Chloe Kitts' BF Collin Murray-Boyles brushes off question about returning to South Carolina next season

By Saahil Dhillan
Modified Mar 13, 2025 05:08 GMT
Collin Murray-Boyles, Chloe Kitts
Chloe Kitts with BF Collin Murray-Boyles (Image credits: IMAGN, @30murrayjr/ig)

Chloe Kitts' boyfriend Collin Murray-Boyles was asked about his future with South Carolina's men's basketball program in the press conference on Tuesday. The 6-foot-7 forward has completed his sophomore year with the school and has the option to declare for the NBA draft in April.

Ad

Murray-Boyles deflected the question, saying that he plans on discussing it with his family and the coaching staff.

"That's a discussion for my family, coaches and my inner circle to discuss later on," he said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The interview came after John Calipari's Arkansas defeated the Gamecocks 72-68 in the first round of the SEC tournament on Tuesday. The Razorbacks had a 20-point lead at one stage in the contest but gave it away in the final stretch. Collin Murray-Boyles led the program with 20 points, 12 rebounds and two steals alongside 6 of 10 shooting.

Murray-Boyles has been instrumental for SC this season, leading them in every major statistical category other than assists. He averaged 16.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks on 58.5% shooting.

Ad

South Carolina's men's basketball team will now enter an early off-season. SC is not expected to earn an NCAA bid on Sunday and are also kept out of the latest ESPN March Madness bracketology predictions. The team will look to fill the sports of its five seniors from the latest lineup. The search will be further intensified in case Murray-Boyles transitions to the NBA.

Collin Murray-Boyles could end up in an OKC jersey

Despite South Carolina's early finish to the season, Collin Murray-Boyles has improved his stock to be a desirable player in the big league. His efficiency is among the most in program history and the best in the latest SEC pool. His rebounding is ranked third.

Ad

With that, Murray-Boyles becomes a great fit for the young Oklahoma City Thunder which can benefit from his physicality, scoring, strong presence and rebounding. OKC has been on a roll, leading the West with a significant difference. However, the team has struggled with rebounding.

The Thunder are ranked 20th among all 30 teams when it comes to crashing the board. They are at the bottom of the lot in offensive rebounds. The inclusion of Collin Murray-Boyles will help the team a lot in anchoring its paint and rebounding consistently.

OKC Thunder Fan? Check out the latest OKC Thunder depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Prathik BR
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी