Chloe Kitts' BF Collin Murray-Boyles brushes off question about returning to South Carolina next season

Chloe Kitts' boyfriend Collin Murray-Boyles was asked about his future with South Carolina's men's basketball program in the press conference on Tuesday. The 6-foot-7 forward has completed his sophomore year with the school and has the option to declare for the NBA draft in April.

Murray-Boyles deflected the question, saying that he plans on discussing it with his family and the coaching staff.

"That's a discussion for my family, coaches and my inner circle to discuss later on," he said.

The interview came after John Calipari's Arkansas defeated the Gamecocks 72-68 in the first round of the SEC tournament on Tuesday. The Razorbacks had a 20-point lead at one stage in the contest but gave it away in the final stretch. Collin Murray-Boyles led the program with 20 points, 12 rebounds and two steals alongside 6 of 10 shooting.

Murray-Boyles has been instrumental for SC this season, leading them in every major statistical category other than assists. He averaged 16.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks on 58.5% shooting.

South Carolina's men's basketball team will now enter an early off-season. SC is not expected to earn an NCAA bid on Sunday and are also kept out of the latest ESPN March Madness bracketology predictions. The team will look to fill the sports of its five seniors from the latest lineup. The search will be further intensified in case Murray-Boyles transitions to the NBA.

Collin Murray-Boyles could end up in an OKC jersey

Despite South Carolina's early finish to the season, Collin Murray-Boyles has improved his stock to be a desirable player in the big league. His efficiency is among the most in program history and the best in the latest SEC pool. His rebounding is ranked third.

With that, Murray-Boyles becomes a great fit for the young Oklahoma City Thunder which can benefit from his physicality, scoring, strong presence and rebounding. OKC has been on a roll, leading the West with a significant difference. However, the team has struggled with rebounding.

The Thunder are ranked 20th among all 30 teams when it comes to crashing the board. They are at the bottom of the lot in offensive rebounds. The inclusion of Collin Murray-Boyles will help the team a lot in anchoring its paint and rebounding consistently.

