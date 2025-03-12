2025 NBA Mock Draft: Cooper Flagg remains unchallenged at the top, VJ Edgecombe breaks into top 5 

March Madness nearing means NBA Draft discussion will begin to enter the spotlight. Players will boost and hinder their stock during the tournament, so let’s take stock of where prospects and teams stand now before the big dance.

The order comes from the current lottery odds based on the NBA standings. The selections are a blend of what I would do at each spot and consensus projections for where prospects will land.

Latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft

1. Washington Wizards - Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

Previous Mock Placement: 1

Washington wins the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes in this scenario, landing one of the better prospects in recent memory. He’s a special two-way force, projecting as a superstar defender while carrying Duke’s offense. Flagg must clean up his ball control, but his passing feel, athleticism, and shooting all will help him develop into an offensive star. He’ll round out an already promising Wizards young core, turning them into a formidable team shortly.

2. Utah Jazz - Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

Previous Mock Placement: 2

The Jazz miss the top prize, but Harper is a worthwhile consolation. He projects as a possible primary initiator bet. Harper is an elite slashing talent, capable of creating advantages at will to score at the hoop and create shots for his teammates. If Harper can become a high-level pull-up shooter, his ceiling on offense will be immense. He’s the kind of player who can change the fabric of Utah’s franchise.

3. Charlotte Hornets - Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

Previous Mock Placement: 3

The recent Mark Williams saga could push the Hornets to look for a new anchor in the middle with fewer injury concerns. Maluach is a gigantic center with impressive mobility for his height, suggesting an extremely high defensive ceiling. His touch is phenomenal around the basket, presenting another pathway to offensive upside. He’ll take time to mold, but his two-way ceiling warrants a selection high in the draft.

4. New Orleans Pelicans - Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois

Previous Mock Placement: 5

The Pelicans have needed more playmaking talent next to Zion Williamson for nearly his entire career. Jakucionis is one of the draft’s best passers and would feed Williamson and the rest of his teammates easy buckets out of the pick-and-roll. Jakucionis’s off-dribble 3-point shooting and crafty driving could lend to a real on-ball scoring ceiling despite his lack of explosion and strength, assuming he can clean up his handle.

5. Toronto Raptors - VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor

Previous Mock Placement: 8

The Raptors have been stacking talent and are moving closer to competitiveness, especially after trading for Brandon Ingram. Edgecombe presents the high-ceiling piece that could help them make a real push if he can reach his ceiling. Edgecombe must improve his scoring a half-court creation, but he’s a nuclear athlete who will boost an already promising Toronto defense.

6. Brooklyn Nets - Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

Previous Mock Placement: 6

Brooklyn would be thrilled to select Bailey outside of the top five, benefiting from the strength of the top of this draft. Bailey has notable flaws, but the Nets can work around his limitations as a driver and playmaker. He’s a preternatural shotmaking talent at his size, with enough defensive potential to give him a star ceiling.

7. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI) - Collin Murray-Boyles, F/C, South Carolina

Previous Mock Placement: 10

The Thunder are fortunate enough to steal Philadelphia’s pick in this scenario and add another high-end talent to their embarrassment of riches. Even after adding Isaiah Hartnestein, the Thunder could use more high-end frontcourt pieces to develop. Murray-Boyles fits OKC’s type, given his high feel for the game, wingspan, and two-way productivity at the college level despite his youth.

8. Chicago Bulls - Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

Previous Mock Placement: 7

Chicago badly needs an injection of star talent, and Fears brings one of the draft’s highest ceilings to the Bulls. The Illinois native wins on the ball with his excellent first step, handling skill and passing feel. He’ll need to improve as a decision-maker and outside shooter, but Fears’s ability to handle a massive usage role as an 18-year-old in the SEC projects him favorably to the NBA level.

9. San Antonio Spurs - Tre Johnson, G, Texas

Previous Mock Placement: 9

The Spurs are one of the league’s weaker 3-point shooting teams, making Johnson a logical choice. He’s arguably the best shooter in the draft, sinking shots from NBA range off of the bounce and sprinting off of screens. Johnson pairs his elite shooting talent with great passing and handling, rendering him a safe bet to become a valuable offensive piece.

10. Portland Trail Blazers - Derik Queen, F/C, Maryland

Previous Mock Placement: 4

Queen isn’t a perfect fit in Portland (unless Donovan Clingan becomes a genuine shooting threat), but he’s far too talented to pass on at this stage of the draft. Despite his woes as a shooter and defender, Queen is one of the best creators in all of college basketball. His immense upside as a shot creator and passer makes him a worthwhile lottery bet, even for a team that must work to make him fit.

11. Miami Heat - Noah Penda, F, Le Mans

Previous Mock Placement: 16

Penda has been one of the better defenders in the French league despite his age. His excellent off-ball instincts, range and ground coverage skills project him as a potentially elite NBA defender. A Miami team with a long history of positive development should have success helping Penda stabilize his offensive game and squeeze the most out of his excellent basketball intelligence.

12. Houston Rockets - Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown

Previous Mock Placement: 20

Sorber is out for the season, but his body of work represents that of a worthwhile lottery pick. He’s impressively skilled and capable of dribbling in space and tossing high-level passes on top of his interior scoring and defensive capabilities. Houston could use more long-term depth in the frontcourt behind Alperen Sengun, and Sorber has the tools to develop into an NBA starter.

13. Dallas Mavericks - Labaron Philon, G, Alabama

Previous Mock Placement: 10

The Mavericks have free-fallen this season after trading Luka Doncic and should look to draft the best talent available regardless of position. Philon is that kind of a player in this scenario, given his floor as a connective piece and ceiling as a creator. He’s improved as a shooter as the season has progressed, and that spacing, paired with excellent feel and jittery creation, bodes well for his offensive upside.

14. Atlanta Hawks - Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

Previous Mock Placement: 11

Richardson continues to ascend as his season goes on and will have the chance to boost his stock further in the NCAA tournament. He’s a talented player with the ball in his hands, scoring efficiently from everywhere on the floor and creating shots with great shift, handling and bend. He’d add another reliable offensive option for an Atlanta guard room, which is extremely reliant on Trae Young for offensive creation.

15. Orlando Magic - Kam Jones, G, Marquette

Previous Mock Placement: 15

Jones to the Magic feels like an obvious fit, given their timeline. Orlando would probably take Jones on their roster today, given his seasoned offensive skillset they so desperately need. He’s an elite finisher, outside shooter, handler and passer, making him a logical NBA fit despite being an older player without outstanding athletic tools. He’d instantly add more offensive punch upon entering the league.

16. San Antonio Spurs - Kon Knueppel, F, Duke

Previous Mock Placement: 12

The Spurs continue to erase any outside shooting concerns by adding another of the class’s premier shotmaking talents. Knueppel is a sniper off movement and on the ball, coupling that shooting with high-feel pick-and-roll operation. Victor Wembanyama’s presence on the interior will help compensate for Knueppel’s defensive limitations, allowing him to focus on impacting the offensive end.

17. Oklahoma City Thunder - Miles Byrd, F, San Diego State

Previous Mock Placement: 18

Byrd has been one of college basketball’s best defenders, dominating as an off-ball defender with elite instincts and range. His offense will need work, especially inside the arc, but Byrd has flashed enough shooting and playmaking competency to merit some optimism. He’d help supercharge Oklahoma City’s suffocating defense and excellent depth.

18. Minnesota Timberwolves - Ben Saraf, G, Ulm

Previous Mock Placement: 17

The Wolves could still use offensive help in the guard room, especially given Mike Conley’s decline this season. Saraf has proven himself an impressive lead guard against pro competition, winning with his excellent handle, pacing and feel as a passer. An improvement as an athlete and shooting consistency will help Saraf become a critical offensive player as a complement to Anthony Edwards.

19. Utah Jazz - Asa Newell, F/C, Georgia

Previous Mock Placement: 22

Utah landed their primary initiator of the future early in the draft and look to strengthen their defensive spine with this selection. Newell is a versatile defensive big, capable of moving on the perimeter and walling up on the inside. He’s not a dynamic or high-feel offensive player, but he will finish plays efficiently on top of his defensive value.

20. Miami Heat - Nolan Traore, G, Saint Quentin

Previous Mock Placement: 14

The Heat are an ideal landing spot for talented players who need development like Traore, given their track record. Traore must improve as a scorer and off-dribble shooter, but his exceptional burst, coupled with solid playmaking and defense, make for an interesting upside package. If everything breaks right, Miami could turn Traore into a star guard and a massive draft steal.

21. Indiana Pacers - Rasheer Fleming, F, Saint Joseph’s

Previous Mock Placement: 32

Injuries decimated Indiana’s frontcourt depth this season, so the Pacers could look to add a dynamic defender like Fleming to the mix. He’s improved as a catch and shooter, making his offensive fit in the NBA easier to imagine. Even then, his size, length and strength should help him defend multiple positions and thrive as a helper on the weak side.

22. Brooklyn Nets - Noa Essengue, F, Ulm

Previous Mock Placement: 21

A Brooklyn team deep in their rebuild will want to add as much high-upside talent as possible. Essengue continues to improve as his season goes on, looking more comfortable playing against pro competition. The 18-year-old forward boasts incredible physical tools and mobility, making him an intriguing upside bet for the Nets to develop.

23. Brooklyn Nets - Bennett Stirtz, G, Drake

Previous Mock Placement: 39

One of the country’s breakout players will almost certainly garner more draft buzz if Drake makes a solid March Madness run. He’s the highest volume pick and roll player in the nation, thriving on the ball with veteran pace and feel for the game. Stirtz’s scoring, passing and defensive aptitude should help him become a reliable pro in a scaled-down role.

24. Washington Wizards - Nique Clifford, F, Colorado State

Previous Mock Placement: 33

Clifford has developed into one of the better wings in college basketball. He’s always been a phenomenal defender, especially on the ball, but Clifford has put up enormous scoring games, showcasing an improved jumper and scoring gene. The Wizards will need more role-playing talent to add to their young core, and Clifford should slot in as a solid two-way contributor early in his career.

25. Brooklyn Nets - Flory Bidunga, F/C, Kansas

Previous Mock Placement: 19

The Nets are a perfect team to take a flier on Bidunga, a 6-foot-7 center with special athletic tools. He’s an unbelievably productive college big despite his size, skying above the rim to dunk everything, grab boards and block shots. It will be challenging for him to find a role on offense, given his size, but the Nets would be wise to bet on his ceiling.

26. Atlanta Hawks - Alex Condon, C, Florida

Previous Mock Placement: 29

Condon’s versatile skillset projects him as a do-it-all center at the NBA level. He’ll need to figure out a bankable scoring method, but Condon’s passing, dribbling and skill with the ball make him an intriguing modern NBA fit. His mobility will help boost an Atlanta interior defensive unit that desperately needs an injection of youth and size.

27. Orlando Magic - Will Riley, F, Illinois

Previous Mock Placement: 41

Riley began to settle in during conference play, notching a few impressive scoring performances against Big 10 opponents. Despite his weak frame and physicality, Riley’s size and outlier shotmaking talent will entice NBA teams to bet on his potential. An Orlando team that needs as much offense as it can get will be happy to bet on Riley late in the first.

28. Boston Celtics - Alex Karaban, F, UConn

Previous Mock Placement: 34

Karaban projects as a sturdy role player option for teams needing to bolster their depth. The Celtics wouldn’t mind adding another useful rotation wing, and Karaban’s shooting, especially off of movement at his height, is a high-level trait. He’s an improved defender with a strong track record of decision-making and a basketball feel, making him an ideal fit in Boston’s read-and-react offense.

29. Los Angeles Clippers - Danny Wolf, C, Michigan

Previous Mock Placement: 25

One of the draft’s most unique players ends up in Los Angeles in hopes of remedying LA’s weak frontcourt depth. Wolf provides a vastly different skillset from Ivica Zubac and could play the four if his jumper keeps improving. He’s a rare ballhandling and passing talent for a seven-footer, making him well worth a first-round pick.

30. Phoenix Suns - Hugo Gonzalez, F, Real Madrid

Previous Mock Placement: 26

Even though Gonzalez hasn’t found a consistent role for Real Madrid, that shouldn’t tank his draft stock. It’s challenging for teenagers to find minutes in the Euroleague, and Gonzalez has flashed his defensive aptitude in those limited minutes. He should develop into a solid rotation wing based on defense and powerful, explosive slashing for a Phoenix team in desperate need of competent players.

31. Boston Celtics - Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn

Previous Mock Placement: 37

Despite standing around six feet tall, Pettiford deserves serious draft consideration for his talent alone. He’s an elite pull-up shooter, ambidextrous passer and crafty driver who competes and creates turnovers on defense. The Celtics could use some extra offensive juice, and Pettiford could add bench creation and off-ball shooting at the NBA level.

32. Charlotte Hornets - Darrion Williams, F, Texas Tech

Previous Mock Placement::28

Contrary to Charlotte’s usual philosophy, Williams adds an older but polished, high-feel wing. The Hornets badly need more passing talent outside their stars, and Williams would instantly become their best forward passer. His defense and interior scoring will help him contribute in other ways, especially if he can threaten defenses as a shooter.

33. Brooklyn Nets - Liam McNeeley, F, UConn

Previous Mock Placement: 27

Even though the Nets should prioritize high-upside talents, they would be wise to select the falling Liam McNeeley early in the second round. Scouts worry some about his lack of athletic tools and explosiveness, especially on defense, but McNeeley’s size and off-ball shooting provide a high NBA floor for a Nets team that will need more viable role players.

34. Charlotte Hornets - Egor Demin, G, BYU

Previous Mock Placement:: 24

Demin is a polarizing prospect with elite strengths and detrimental weaknesses. He’s arguably the best passer in the class at 6’9 but struggles immensely to score and pressure the rim against high-level defenses. He’s a worthwhile connecting wing bet, especially if his shooting stabilizes, for a Hornets team in need of high-end playmakers.

35. Detroit Pistons - Boogie Fland, G, Pistons

Previous Mock Placement: 30

The Pistons capitalize on Fland falling farther than his talent level should let him. He missed half of the season with an injury and has significant limitations as a driver and finisher, but Fland’s offensive talent is too great to ignore. His combination of dribbling and off-dribble shooting should let Fland add value on the offensive end with and without the ball.

36. Brooklyn Nets - Rocco Zikarsky, C, Brisbane

Previous Mock Placement: 23

Zikarsky hasn’t taken the leap scouts expected from him this season and was unable to earn as many minutes as hoped. He’s still a young, enormous center with plenty of defensive upside if he can improve his footspeed. Gigantic big men with the agility and fluidity Zikarsky flashes often become valuable NBA players, and the Nets would be wise to bet on that improvement.

37. Philadelphia 76ers - Johni Broome, F/C, Auburn

Previous Mock Placement: 35

A possible national player of the year candidate falls into Philadelphia’s hands in the second round. In this mock draft, they lose their first-round pick to Oklahoma City, missing a chance to add high-end talent. Broome’s strength, feel for the game, and skill should help him add valuable rotation minutes for Philadelphia’s uncertain frontcourt.

38. Sacramento Kings - Carter Bryant, F, Arizona

Previous Mock Placement: n/a

Bryant’s athleticism, physical tools and motor all fit the mold of a valuable upside swing. He’s earned more trust throughout Arizona’s season, contributing valuable help defense and turnover creation with elite efficiency at the rim. If Bryant can continue to shoot the ball confidently off the catch, his ceiling as a two-way forward could be immense.

39. San Antonio Spurs - Yaxel Lendeborg, F, UAB

Previous Mock Placement: 43

Lendeborg continues to rise up the boards with his play for UAB this season. He’s expanded his offensive game, shooting more threes and still dominating as a finisher and interior scorer. His offensive growth makes his defensive play all the more appealing, as Lendeborg thrives as an on-ball stopper who the Spurs could throw on opposing wings and forwards.

40. Toronto Raptors - Joshua Jefferson, F, Iowa State

Previous Mock Placement: 48

The Raptors add another combo forward in Jefferson, who has become one of the nation’s most underrated stars this season. He’s not a traditional floor spacer or perimeter creator, but Jefferson’s interior scoring and feel for the game could help him find an NBA role. Jefferson’s excellent defense, especially as a helper, makes him a prospect worth investing in.

41. Washington Wizards - Anthony Robinson, G, Missouri

Previous Mock Placement: 38

Robinson’s unique combination of skills and traits makes him a fascinating long-term upside bet. He’s a prolific foul drawer with impressive fluidity and shake on the ball. That, paired with his great playmaking feel and mobility on defense, make for an excellent ball of clay for a patient team to mold and reap the benefits.

42. Golden State Warriors - Ian Jackson, G, North Carolina

Previous Mock Placement: 31

Jackson is one of the draft’s better combo guard creators, winning with his handling shift and much-improved shooting. He’s not a great passer, but Jackson’s scoring and advantage creation make him an intriguing long-term bet. His significant growth over the last season is another encouraging point in his favor, suggesting more upside.

43. Orlando Magic - Chaz Lanier, G, Tennessee

Previous Mock Placement: 40

Lanier is one of the better scorers in college basketball, and Orlando needs all the scoring and creation it can find. He’s not a potent driver, but Lanier’s off-dribble and off-movement shooting project him well to the NBA. He should be able to scale down to a lower usage off-ball role in the NBA with some on-ball upside.

44. Oklahoma City Thunder - Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

Previous Mock Placement: 49

Even considering their previous additions, the Thunder would still benefit from more size on the inside. Kalkbrenner brings that size, weaponizing his gargantuan frame to block shots, rebound and score efficiently on the interior. He’s flashed some willingness to expand his range and could develop into a valuable role player even without a reliable outside shot.

45. Utah Jazz - Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas

Previous Mock Placement: 45

The Jazz badly need more defensive wing talent, and Thiero is one of college basketball’s better perimeter stoppers. He’s fast, fluid and defends with energy on and off the ball in multiple defensive roles. Improved jump shooting will help Thiero capitalize on his powerful driving and become a valuable two-way wing contributor.

46. Chicago Bulls - Michael Ruzic, F, Joventut

Previous Mock Placement: 47

With the Nikola Vucevic era likely ending soon, the Bulls draft another shooting big man in the second round. Ruzic spaces the floor and can drive a bit off his gravity while providing basic interior defense. The Bulls could wait for Ruzic to improve and round out his offensive game before adding him to their roster.

47. Utah Jazz - Jamir Watkins, F, Florida State

Previous Mock Placement: 36

Watkins helps the Jazz continue bolstering their defensive backbone. He’s another fiery defensive wing capable of guarding the ball, rotating to block shots and jumping passing lanes. He’s improved offensively as his career has progressed and plays on the ball for Florida State. Continuing to smooth out his jumper will help Watkins become a rotation fixture.

48. Washington Wizards - Joseph Tugler, F/C, Houston

Previous Mock Placement: n/a

Tugler is a ball of pure energy on the defensive end when defending the rim and covering ground. He’s a shorter big but compensates for that with an elite vertical explosion, speed and mobility. Tugler may struggle to fit on offense due to his lack of an outside shot or playmaking chops, but his defense and energy could help him find a home.

49. Los Angeles Clippers - Tomislav Ivisic, C, Illinois

Previous Mock Placement: 53

The Clippers have struggled to field competent rotation center play for years, and Ivisic grants a second bite at the apple in this draft. He’s not an excellent defender, especially in space, but his offensive skillset could boost a defensively oriented Clippers team. His 3-point shooting, ball skills and passing make him a logical fit in modern NBA offenses.

50. Washington Wizards - Drake Powell, F, North Carolina

Previous Mock Placement: 44

Powell has one of the draft’s better athletic profiles, dominating as a vertical and horizontal athlete. He’s a perfect second-round option for a Washington team still stacking talent and youth. If Powell can continue to progress as a shooter, handler and decision-maker, he could become an intriguing two-way wing contributor.

51. Indiana Pacers - Wesley Yates, G, USC

Previous Mock Placement: n/a

One of the country’s most underrated freshmen lands in Indiana as a developmental creator prospect. Yates is a dynamic scorer, capable of mitigating pressure with his handle to create shots for himself and his teammates. His upside is underrated, as he could develop into a useful secondary offensive option.

52. Cleveland Cavaliers - Isaiah Evans, F, Duke

Previous Mock Placement: n/a

Evans has continued to earn more minutes because of his excellent shotmaking and incessant energy. Evans, a highly regarded high school recruit, hasn’t been a staple on a loaded Duke team but embraced his role nonetheless. He’s extremely talented and could become a solid defender once he fills his frame.

53. Memphis Grizzlies - Xaivian Lee, G, Princeton

Previous Mock Placement: 42

Lee has become one of the most underrated players in college basketball and is one of the draft’s most skilled guards. His blend of deep range shooting, ball handling and passing acumen rival nearly any guard in the class. He has a chance to stick in an NBA rotation despite a lack of size and power on the back of his talent with the ball.

54. New York Knicks - Mark Sears, G, Alabama

Previous Mock Placement: 55

New York badly needs competent bench creation to help take some burden off Jalen Brunson. Sears, who’s often compared to Brunson, has the deep-range shooting, handling and driving threat to run a bench offense in the NBA. His size will hinder him in quite a few ways, but the Knicks would benefit from his offensive spark.

55. Los Angeles Lakers - Bogoljub Markovic, C, Mega Basket

Previous Mock Placement: n/a

The Lakers select Markovic in hopes of developing another rotation big man for the future. He’s a tall and skilled big man who can space the floor and shoot threes, projecting him favorably to the modern NBA. LA would likely stash him overseas in this scenario while they wait for him to improve.

56. Phoenix Suns - Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford

Previous Mock Placement: 51

The Suns need all of the darts they can throw at the center position, given their frontcourt roster over the last few years. Raynaud potentially projects as a floor-spacing center, capable of shooting threes and driving off the catch. He’s not an excellent athlete or defender, but Raynaud’s offensive skillset could help him find a rotation home.

57. Orlando Magic - Joan Beringer, F/C, Cedevita Olimpija

Previous Mock Placement: 50

Late in the second round is the perfect time to take big swings on toolsy project players. Beringer fits that mold, given his youth and excellent athleticism. He’ll need to develop basketball skills and feel on both ends of the floor to stick in the NBA, but the Magic won’t need to rush Beringer to contribute soon.

58. Houston Rockets - Sergio De Larrea, G, Valencia

Previous Mock Placement: 46

The Rockets would love to land a player as talented as De Larrea, especially one who they can stash this late in the draft. The 6-foot-5 guard can do a bit of everything on the floor and develop into a useful all-around guard contributor if things break right for him in the NBA.

59. Cleveland Cavaliers - Javon Small, G, West Virginia

Previous Mock Placement: 52

Small’s two-way guard play could help bolster the back end of Cleveland’s rotation. He’s an excellent shooter, solid driver and feisty on-ball defender with the skills and tools to find a home in an NBA rotation. He’s a worthwhile option for a possible rotation piece late in the draft.

