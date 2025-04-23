On Wednesday, Makayla Timpson received a warm welcome from the Indiana Fever, with her name and picture displayed on the big screen during her visit to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Ad

Following the visit, the Fever shared the moment on Instagram, drawing reactions from fans, including her former Florida State Seminoles teammate Ta'Niya Latson.

Timpson was selected as the 19th pick in the draft after spending the entirety of her college career with the Seminoles.

Ad

Trending

Her former teammate at FSU, Latson, reacted to the post, reposting it on her Instagram Story.

“My dawg,” she wrote in the inscribed caption.

South Carolina transfer Ta'Niya Latson drops 2-word reaction for former FSU teammate Makayla Timpson's arrival at Indiana. Credit: IG/@cbgtaniya

Latson joined FSU a year after Timpson, while she also left in the same year, entering the transfer portal, before eventually committing to South Carolina.

Ad

Timpson had a solid college career with the Seminoles, becoming the player with the most double-doubles in program history (47), while she reached 1,094 rebounds, 1,706 points and 290 blocks in four years.

She made the ACC All-Freshman Team in 2022 and was named the ACC Most Improved Player in 2023. The power forward was selected in the All-ACC defense three times and the First-team All-ACC twice.

Timpson increased her scoring average every year during her stay in college. She averaged 6.6 points in her freshman year and improved to 13.2 points in her sophomore year.

Ad

She continued the upward trajectory in her junior year, averaging 14.3 points, while she peaked in her senior year with 17.5 points per game.

During her stay in college, Timpson played 131 games, starting 101 times, averaging 25.9 minutes per game, scoring 13.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.2 blocks.

Indiana general manager Amber Cox excited after drafting Makayla Timpson

Syndication: Makayla Timpson - Source: Imagn

Indiana Fever’s COO and general manager, Amber Cox, revealed that they had Timpson higher on their board, and selecting her as the 19th pick was quite exciting.

Ad

“Makayla Timpson was someone we had high on our draft board, so when she fell to us at No. 19 we were thrilled. ... A defensive powerhouse (who) had an incredible year this year at Florida State," Cox said after the draft.

Standing at 6-foot-7, she aims to use her height and physicality to help Fever star Caitlin Clark and the rest of the Indiana squad this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here