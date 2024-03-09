Southern Illinois sack HC Bryan Mullins after 5 seasons amid MVC Tournament exit

Bryan Mullins is no longer the HC of South Illinois, just a day following a devastating double-overtime defeat to the University of Illinois-Chicago in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.

The Southern Illinois men's basketball team's coach has decided to part ways with the program after five years, as confirmed by the university on Friday. According to SIU's director Tim Leonard's statement, he said:

“I have tremendous respect for everything Bryan has accomplished throughout his career as a Saluki.

"He guided our program with class and integrity, was an outstanding role model for our student-athletes, and handled himself as a true professional.”

Mullins' team ended a wild season with a loss in the opening round of the tournament, despite having high expectations for a championship run. Mullins ended his five years at Southern Illinois University with an 86–68 record.

He was successful during this time, turning out several first-team all-conference players, like Marcus Domask, who won the freshman of the year in 2020, and Xavier Johnson, who was the MVC's most improved team captain in 2024.

One of the highlights of Mullins' coaching career took place last season, where SIU went 23-10 overall and finished third in its conference.

How did Bryan Mullins's team fall to UIC?

In a thrilling double overtime game at the Enterprise Center, Southern Illinois lost to the University of Illinois at Chicago despite a valiant effort to rally back from a 16-point deficit.

The Salukis were led by Xavier Johnson, who put up a remarkable performance with 27 points, while AJ Ferguson earned his second double-double of the season. Trent Brown contributed 16 points, including five 3-point baskets.

UIC, meanwhile, shot an impressive 56.3 percent in the first half and committed just one turnover. Bryan Mullins' Southern Illinois pulled to within one point in the second overtime but fell 84-82.

UIC scored 50 points in the paint, while Southern Illinois managed just 24, which would prove to be Bryan Mullins' team's undoing.

