“Spida would drop TWO HUNDRED on these dudes”: College hoops fans react as Donovan Mitchell and Deron Rippey Jr. guard each other

College hoops fans were entertained by a recent post of NBA star Donovan Mitchell and five-star guard Deron Rippey Jr. on social media. Three Instagram clips, shared on Saturday, showed Mitchell playing against some young players, including Rippey, at a sports academy.Rippey, was a standout player in the video, successfully guarding against the Cleveland Cavaliers star and dropping two buckets from the three-point line. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans took to the comment section to share their reactions to the clips:&quot;Spida would drop TWO HUNDRED on these dudes chill 😂,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;🍿,&quot; Adidas Basketball also wrote.&quot;Terrible defense he’s literally pointing he has two coming down and no one stepped up 🤦🏾‍♂️,&quot; a fan commented.Fans react to Donovan Mitchell and Derron Rippey Jr. guarding each other on IG. Image via @nbafuturestartsnowOthers joined the fray to share their thoughts.&quot;I saw what Donovan Mitchell did to the Pacers. That man is just getting in some light cardio 😂,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Like Kobe said to draymond &quot;it got nothing to do with you young fella I just missed&quot;,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Mitch going only like 35%,&quot; a fan commented.Fans react to Donovan Mitchell and Derron Rippey Jr. guarding each other on IG. Image via @nbafuturestartsnowDeron Rippey Jr. cuts list to 12 programsDeron Rippey Jr., a five-star point guard, is regarded as one of the best from the class of 2026 and has attracted attention from top college basketball programs in the country. However, Rippey, who plays for Blair Academy (NJ) and the New Heights Adidas 3SSB AAU program, officially cut his list to 12 programs.The list of colleges, with which Rippey has visits planned, includes Kentucky (Aug. 1-3), Miami (Aug. 27), North Carolina (Aug. 31-Sept. 2), Alabama (Sept. 12-14), Texas (Sept. 17-19), Syracuse (Sept. 25-27), Indiana (Oct. 17-19), Tennessee (Oct. 23-25) and Kansas (Nov. 2-4).Rippey Jr. has already visited Louisville and is reportedly considering Duke. However, he insisted he was taking his time to make his final decision.“It’s still up in the air, but I definitely want to get this out of the way,” Rippey said per ZAGSBLOG. “Maybe before the New Year. I’d say that’s the latest.”Meanwhile, Rippey Jr. produced impressive performances this summer, averaging 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game for New Heights. He also led the 3SSB Final Four before falling to Caleb Holt and Game Elite.