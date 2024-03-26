SPOTTED: 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams makes his presence felt for Juju Watkins' USC showdown

2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams is gearing up for the upcoming NFL draft. But this has not deterred the ex-USC QB from coming forward and showcasing his support for Juju Watkins and the USC women's basketball team's second-round battle with the Kansas Jayhawks.

In a video shared by NCAA March Madness, we see Caleb Williams present at the Galen Center in Los Angeles on Monday. The former USC QB was enjoying the March Madness atmosphere while Juju Watkins and her team were battling it out on the court against the Jayhawks to book their spot in the Sweet 16 games.

Expand Tweet

After a three-season collegiate stint, Caleb Williams decided to make the transition into the NFL this year. The 22-year-old is projected to be the No. 1 pick in this year's draft and is expected to join the Chicago Bears after they recently traded their QB, Justin Fields, to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Last season, Williams recorded 3,633 passing yards and 30 TD passes as the Trojans finished their 2023 campaign with an 8-5 overall record.

Despite an underperforming season, Williams is regarded as a generational talent in the quarterback department and is expected to be a rising star after joining the NFL in the coming days.

Caleb Williams stands in support of USC women's March Madness run

Caleb Williams also retweeted the video of him present for the USC vs Kansas second-round showdown in this year's NCAA tournament. He accompanied the post with some words of encouragement for the players as they battled it out on the court to emerge victorious in the nail-biting game.

"Vibes onlyyyyy supporting our girls", Williams wrote.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Which NCAA team was the most successful in men's college basketball in the 1960s and 1970s? Deep dive into NCAA record books

Juju Watkins steals the show for USC

After a hard-fought battle, the USC Trojans emerged victorious with a 73-55 final score. With this victory, the Trojans are on their way to the Sweet 16, their first appearance since 1994.

Expand Tweet

Juju Watkins was at the top of her game, guiding the Trojans through the Jayhawks' defense on the court and putting up an offensive masterclass.

She was the top scorer of the night, putting up 28 points along with 11 rebounds and 5 assists. USC secured a firm lead in the game following a 20-9 fourth quarter.

The Trojans are now scheduled to face Baylor in the Sweet 16 round this upcoming weekend. Can Juju Watkins help USC make it to the final four?

Read More: "Legend with a capital L": College basketball fans pay respect to $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark amid final game in front of Iowa home crowd