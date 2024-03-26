"Legend with a capital L": College basketball fans pay respect to $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark amid final game in front of Iowa home crowd

Caitlin Clark is playing her final game against West Virginia in front of her home crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The crowd gave their beloved star a thundering welcome to make the farewell imprinted in her heart.

Barstool Sports re-posted the video of Caitlin Clark's final introduction on Twitter, by Mr. Soundoff. The video has garnered about 204.7k views since it was posted.

"Caitlin Clark’s final introduction in front of the home Iowa crowd"

Fans were showering love on the beloved legend of Iowa, as one fan commented:

"Legend with a capital L"

Some fans commented on the introduction and fans' reactions at the Carson-Hawkeye arena:

A few fans pointed out that Iowa is playing March Madness on home ground.

Some fans of WBB took a subtle jab at Caitlin Clark and the ceremony, as they wrote:

Despite the pros and cons, it is going to be one memorable night for Caitlin Clark to bid adieu to her home ground. But the $3.1 million NIL-valued (according to On3) senior guard is not alone, as two of her teammates, Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall, accompany the Iowa star as they play their last game in the arena.

Caitlin Clark: The phenom who revolutionized women's sports viewership

College basketball witnessed one of the most successful regular seasons in history. And the six-foot native of Des Moines revolutionized the viewership of women's basketball.

The regular season viewership on ESPN platforms has averaged 476,000 views, representing a 37% increase. According to Jon Lewis, who studies sports ratings on his website "Sports Media Watch," Caitlin Clark is the primary driver driving these statistics.

“These are the type of players that, when they’re playing, people tune in and pay attention to in a way that they don’t for other players,” said Jon Lewis via CNN.

According to Sports Media Watch data, Iowa and Clark have appeared in six out of the top 10 most-watched women's basketball games this season, all of which attracted over one million viewers.

Michael Mulvihill, president of insight and analytics at Fox Sports, said that viewership of women's college basketball has increased by 60% on the national networks and 48% on games.

"Clarkonomics" has attracted a large audience due to factors such as NIL (name, image, and likeness), increased media coverage, and prime-time game slots, according to CNN.

