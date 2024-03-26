WATCH: $3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark gets one final introduction at Carver ahead of Iowa's second-round game vs. WVM

Ahead of Iowa`s NCAA Tournament second-round matchup against West Virginia, the Hawkeyes introduced superstar Caitlin Clark one final time at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

A video of Clark`s last official introduction at Carver was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by user MrSOUNDOFF. The stands were filled with fans expressing love for their hometown star.

This game is set to be an emotional home finale for Clark, but she's not alone in this moment. Teammates Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall are also playing their last game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena before moving on in their careers. Additionally, they might have extra motivation due to comments made by West Virginia coach Mark Kellogg.

Kellogg was reportedly quoted during the Mountaineers` Selection Sunday watch party saying, "Let`s send Caitlin Clark packing" (via CBS Sports). The coach was said to also have backtracked on the potentially inflammatory statement, with Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder saying:

"He tried to backtrack on it, I know, a lot. But the team all saw it," Bluder said of Kellogg's comment. "They can do with it what they want."

Caitlin Clark`s final season at Iowa: a lookback

Whether the Hawkeyes move on to the Sweet Sixteen or fall to West Virginia in the second round, one thing is for certain: this is the last time that Carver-Hawkeye will see Caitlin Clark come through the tunnel.

The six-foot native of Des Moines came onto campus as one of the most heralded high school prospects in her recruiting class. Little did the Hawkeyes know that she'd turn out to be perhaps one of the greatest college basketball players, male or female, to ever set foot on an NCAA D1 court.

Caitlin Clark most notably broke multiple NCAA basketball records this year, most especially the all-time college hoops scoring mark previously set by Pete Maravich of LSU. This then made her the new all-time leading scorer in college basketball for both men and women, right after she also set the new record for NCAA women`s division 1 basketball scoring.

It was one heck of a final season, no matter what happens.