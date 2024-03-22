SPOTTED: MSU HC Tom Izzo’s granddaughter makes an appearance at the March Madness game

Tom Izzo, the Michigan State Spartans men's basketball team head coach, led his team against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first round of March Madness on Thursday.

There were many Spartans fans in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the game, but for Izzo, there were two very special people in the crowd.

During the matchup between the Spartans and the Bulldogs, the CBS Sports broadcast focused on some of Coach Izzo's family during a break in play.

Most notably, the cameras focused on Izzo's daughter Raquel, who was holding her newborn daughter and Tom Izzo's granddaughter.

Expand Tweet

However, Raquel and her daughter were not the only members of Izzo's family present during the game against Mississippi State.

On the court, Izzo's adopted son, Steven Izzo, was part of the Spartan's team.

Steven did not play much of this game, which is a pattern of his four years with Michigan State. However, he was able to record one assist.

Ultimately, the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 69-51. The Spartans will face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the next round, as the No. 1 seed defeated the No. 16 seed Wagner Seahawks in their opening game.

But how did the Spartans reach March Madness, and with this victory, what are their odds to win it all?

Can Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans win the National Championship?

The Michigan State Spartans had a mixed regular season, going 10-10 in conference play and had a 20-14 record overall. This gave them the number eight seed in the Big Ten tournament.

During the tournament, they defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first round before losing to the Purdue Boilermakers in the quarter-finals.

The selection committee decided that this effort from Tom Izzo's team was enough to make the tournament as a No. 9 seed, where they were successful in their opening game.

In March Madness, Yahoo Sports reported that the Spartans' odds of winning their region are +1500.

Covers.com put the Spartans at +8000 to be the national champions.

However, the Spartans are going to face a tough challenge in their next game, with the region's No. 1 seed and one of the favorites to win the tournament, North Carolina, lying in their way.

Read More: Who will Tom Izzo’s Michigan State play next? Second-round scenario explored after Miss State win

Poll : Can Michigan State defeat North Carolina in the next round? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion