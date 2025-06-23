St. John’s Ian Jackson drops 1-word reaction after electric workout session

Ian Jackson is putting in the work with his new team this offseason. The transfer guard got a workout in with St. John's on Sunday. 212playground shared a clip of Jackson honing his skill set on the court.

In the video, the transfer guard highlighted his ability to work through traffic, set up and finish shots, make difficult passes and drain 3-pointers.

"@captainjack.22 Ready For A Big Year With @stjohnsbball 🔴⚪️," 212playground captioned the post.

Trending

Jackson dropped his one-word reaction in the comments:

"CARDIO."

Ian Jackson reacts to his workout video

Jackson transferred to John Calipari's St. John's after spending his rookie year at North Carolina. He played in 36 games for the Tar Heels, making 12 starts. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard entered college as a five-star recruit and ranked eighth in his class.

In his freshman season, he averaged 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists. Jackson is a decent shooter, shooting 45.6%, including 39.5% from beyond the arc.

The young guard was a prospect for this year's NBA draft due to his dynamic skill set and impressive shooting, but he decided to return for another college season and transfer to St. John's. Jackson is a New York City native and will return to the Big Apple to play for the Red Storm.

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Albany - Source: Getty

NCAA analyst discusses St. John's vs. UConn

NCAA analyst Jeff Goodman shared his thoughts about this season's upcoming matchups between Rick Pitino's St. John's squad and Dan Hurley's UConn team on "The Field of 68: After Dark."

"Rick Pitino and Dan Hurley do not like one another," Goodman said. "That's what's gonna make this so good, the proximity, the fact that the two fan bases now really dislike one another, and the two teams are both top five-ish teams in the country."

Goodman looked back on this past season, during which Pitino guided the Red Storm to conference regular season and tournament titles, earning St. John's a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Hurley's Huskies had a less successful 2024-25 campaign. After winning back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024, UConn had an up-and-down year. The Huskies finished third in the Big East and were a No. 8 seed in March Madness.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-New Mexico at Michigan State - Source: Imagn

Goodman said Hurley will have something to prove against Pitino this season.

"Dan Hurley's gonna be even more motivated this year to kinda reclaim their prominence in the Big East," Goodman said. "Those games are gonna be wars. They're gonna be fun."

Hurley and Pitino will prepare for high-level matchups this coming season to prove who's the superior Big East team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here