St. John’s Ian Jackson drops 1-word reaction after electric workout session

Ian Jackson is putting in the work with his new team this offseason. The transfer guard got a workout in with St. John's on Sunday. 212playground shared a clip of Jackson honing his skill set on the court.
In the video, the transfer guard highlighted his ability to work through traffic, set up and finish shots, make difficult passes and drain 3-pointers.
"@captainjack.22 Ready For A Big Year With @stjohnsbball 🔴⚪️," 212playground captioned the post.
Jackson dropped his one-word reaction in the comments:
"CARDIO."
Jackson transferred to John Calipari's St. John's after spending his rookie year at North Carolina. He played in 36 games for the Tar Heels, making 12 starts. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard entered college as a five-star recruit and ranked eighth in his class.
In his freshman season, he averaged 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists. Jackson is a decent shooter, shooting 45.6%, including 39.5% from beyond the arc.
The young guard was a prospect for this year's NBA draft due to his dynamic skill set and impressive shooting, but he decided to return for another college season and transfer to St. John's. Jackson is a New York City native and will return to the Big Apple to play for the Red Storm.
NCAA analyst discusses St. John's vs. UConn
NCAA analyst Jeff Goodman shared his thoughts about this season's upcoming matchups between Rick Pitino's St. John's squad and Dan Hurley's UConn team on "The Field of 68: After Dark."
"Rick Pitino and Dan Hurley do not like one another," Goodman said. "That's what's gonna make this so good, the proximity, the fact that the two fan bases now really dislike one another, and the two teams are both top five-ish teams in the country."
Goodman looked back on this past season, during which Pitino guided the Red Storm to conference regular season and tournament titles, earning St. John's a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament.
Hurley's Huskies had a less successful 2024-25 campaign. After winning back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024, UConn had an up-and-down year. The Huskies finished third in the Big East and were a No. 8 seed in March Madness.
Goodman said Hurley will have something to prove against Pitino this season.
"Dan Hurley's gonna be even more motivated this year to kinda reclaim their prominence in the Big East," Goodman said. "Those games are gonna be wars. They're gonna be fun."
Hurley and Pitino will prepare for high-level matchups this coming season to prove who's the superior Big East team.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here