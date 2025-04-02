St. John's transfer RJ Luis mom shuts down rumors about son becoming locker room "cancer"

Guard RJ Luis was the driving force behind coach Rick Pitino's Red Storm barnstorming season, claimung the Big East Tournament championship and reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament. There was a controversial moment during the Red Storm's second round loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks when Pitino benched Luis for the final five minutes of the 75-66 loss.

Ad

On Saturday, RJ Luis declared for the 2025 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility by entering the transfer portal. Three days later, Luis' mother, Verito Luis clapped back at a St. John's fan account on X who claimed that the guard became a "cancer" during the closing weeks of the season as the Red Storm's media presence increased.

"This is the first time I am replying to someone that has something negative to say, and you will be the 1st one. Do me a big favor keep my son name out of your mouth. Thank you. Mama Luis," Verito Luis tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

During his postgame news conference after the loss to Arkansas, Rick Pitino revealed why he had benched RJ Luis.

"He played 30 minutes," Pitino said. "I played other people. You're asking leading questions, so don't ask me any questions. You already know why he didn't play. You know he was 3-for-17. You know he was 0-for-3 [from 3]. So, you're answering our own (question). I'm not going to knock one of my players."

Ad

Rick Pitino defends RJ Luis amid transfer backlash

Despite benching RJ Luis in the loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks during the Big Dance, charismatic St. John's Red Storm coach Rick Pitino defended him while speaking to the media on Saturday.

"We would not have that season we had without RJ, but I do think RJ should try and make the NBA," Pitino said. "He's reached his potential with us. Now I think the NBA is his calling, and we're rooting for him to make it to the NBA."

Ad

For his stellar season, Luis who averaged 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists, was named the Big East Player of the Year and the Big East Tournament MVP.

Pitino reinforced that there was no ill will toward the talented guard as he tweeted.

"I've said it all season, RJ will make a terrific pro," Rick Pitino tweeted. "We all are rooting for him to make it!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

According to ESPN, RJ Luis is the No. 72 ranked player in the draft in the class of 2025 but is also the best player in the transfer portal and is appealing to programs like the Louisville Cardinals and the Miami Hurricanes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here