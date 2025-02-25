"Stan Twitter is going to love that photo," "Can’t speak my thoughts": Fans gush over Paige Bueckers following latest GQ cover feature

UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers has made waves once again, but this time, it’s not just for her skills on the court. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft graced the cover of GQ Magazine (GQ Hype) on Tuesday, and fans were buzzing about her cool and stylish photoshoot.

Bueckers, who has cemented herself as one of college basketball’s biggest names, showcased a bold new side in the feature.

The photos captured her versatility. She rocked a tailored suit courtside, lounged in a beanie and oversized jeans, and struck a pose in a dark, moody locker room setting with classic sneakers. Bueckers' blend of high fashion with streetwear aesthetics left fans in awe.

X users commented favorably while her fans gushed over the released images.

"Stan Twitter is going to love that photo," a fan tweeted.

"I can’t speak. I can’t speak my thoughts right now Paige Bueckers omg," another fan said.

A few other fans dropped their reactions, showing their love and surprise at the pictures:

“Paige Bueckers on the cover of GQ? Women’s basketball is finally getting the mainstream shine it deserves,” a fan commented.

“Congratulations on the magazine cover Paige,” another fan commented.

“I've never seen her like this before,” a fan commented.

In her final year of college basketball, Paige Bueckers is in full swing, and it just earned her a spot on the cover of GQ Hype. She continues to prove why she’s one of the best players in the nation, dominating in UConn’s recent blowout win over Butler (86-47) on Saturday.

Bueckers delivered a game-high 23 points and 10 assists while also grabbing two rebounds. Her stellar performance further solidified her status as a leading contender for the National Player of the Year award and the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Geno Auriemma praises Paige Bueckers’ competitive fire as UConn eyes NCAA Title

As the NCAA tournament approaches, UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers is entering the final chapter of her collegiate career.

Bueckers has left an indelible mark on the Huskies program, solidifying her status as one of the most electrifying players in women’s college basketball.

Despite facing significant injury setbacks, including a tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear during her sophomore year, followed by an ACL tear that sidelined her for an entire season, Bueckers has continually proven her resilience. Upon returning to the court, she has re-established herself as a dominant force.

Coach Geno Auriemma spoke with GQ Sports on Tuesday about Bueckers' journey and the qualities that make her special. One of the things he admired most is what he described as her “delusional side.”

“There’s a delusional side of Paige that I love,” Auriemma said. “She has to know better, but she comes across as, ‘I have never missed a shot; if I do miss, it’s because something happened. I have never fouled anybody in my life; the refs are always wrong.’”

Auriemma explained that this mindset fuels her competitive spirit, even leading to playful debates between the two. However, he also emphasized the importance of struggle in an athlete’s growth.

“They need to see what it feels like to make sacrifices,” Auriemma said. “To give up yourself, and have the failures that strengthen you and make you ready for those next steps in your life. That failure part I think is so important.”

Bueckers’ partnership with Auriemma has been a defining chapter in UConn's basketball history. Though the Huskies have reached the Final Four twice with Bueckers and finished as runners-up during her injury-shortened sophomore season, they have not yet secured an NCAA title with her leading the way.

