Stanford legend Tara VanDerveer pulls up to show support as her sister Heidi makes UC San Diego history in NCAA Tournament

Tara VanDerveer, ex-Stanford coach, made a trip to Los Angeles on Wednesday to cheer on her sister Heidi, coach of the UC San Diego team that reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.

The ESPN women's sports account shared an image on Twitter of the three-time national champion in the stands at Pauley Pavilion, watching UC San Diego opposed by the Southern Lady Jaguars in the First Four.

Last weekend, the Tritons earned their first Big West Conference Tournament title but crumbled 68-56 to the Jaguars in their NCAA Tournament debut.

Although the defeat was dispiriting, it still marked a first for the Tritons, thus being part of a proud moment for Heidi VanDerveer, who has been heading the program since 2012. The support from her sister Tara VanDerveer, one of the most successful coaches in history, made the occasion even more special.

Tara finished her legendary 46-year career at Stanford last year after leading the Cardinal to a national championship in 2021.

Tara VanDerveer's NCAA Tournament coaching pedigree

While Heidi VanDerveer is making her first NCAA Tournament appearance as a head coach, Tara VanDerveer has an unparalleled resume in the event.

The Hall of Fame coach led Stanford to 36 March Madness appearances, including nine Final Four berths and three national titles in 1990, 1992 and 2021.

VanDerveer became the all-time winningest Division I women's basketball coach, surpassing the late Pat Summitt's record. She ended her career with 1,216 wins, but UConn coach Geno Auriemma has since surpassed that mark with 1,244 victories and counting.

"This is yet another outstanding milestone in a career filled with them for Geno Auriemma," VanDerveer said in a statement when Auriemma broke her record last November, per ESPNW. "The level of success he has maintained at UConn over four decades will never be duplicated. Congratulations to Geno and Chris on this incredible accomplishment."

Tara VanDerveer got her start as a head coach back in the late 1970s in Idaho. She then moved to Ohio State in 1980. There, the coach stayed for five seasons during which she won four Big Ten regular season titles, going to the NCAA Tournament three times.

VanDerveer joined Stanford in 1985 and transformed the Cardinal into a national powerhouse. Except for the first two years and the COVID-impacted 2019-20 season, Stanford has made the field every March since her arrival on The Farm.

