"Start learning Taiwanese": College hoops fans troll Walter Clayton Jr. after scoring struggles vs Houston in NCAA Finals

The first half of Monday's NCAA Tournament championship game has not been kind to Walter Clayton Jr. His Florida Gators entered halftime down 31-28 against Houston.

Ad

The team has leaned on Clayton this season, who leads Florida in points per game with 18.5 and assists with 4.1. In the first half of the title game, he had no points with 2 rebounds and 5 assists. Fans took to X to express their frustrations.

One X user said Clayton should start packing his bags because he will be playing overseas next season as compared to the NBA.

"Walter Clayton Jr I hope you haven’t abandoned any degree you were working towards because you’re gonna need it buddy. Scratch that, might as well ship it back to the locker room and start packing your bags now! Start learning Taiwanese on the plane, have fun overseas pal!!!!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some referred to the Florida star as a fraud.

"Walter Clayton Jr. is a fraud. Knew I should've stayed retired from sports betting," one fan claimed.

Walter Clayton Jr. is a fraud, everyone with a brain knew he wasn't ready for the moment," another agreed.

Others used memes to reflect Clayton's subpar performance.

"Walter Clayton Jr. in the first 1o minutes of the natty."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Walter Clayton Jr. when I finally put US currency on him."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Walter Clayton Jr in the National Championship."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Walter Clayton Jr.'s postseason performance for Florida

Coming into the national title game, Clayton was dominating in March Madness. He was playing an average of 33.4 minutes per game over the course of the tournament and putting up 24.6 points.

Clayton's increased scoring was clutch for the Gators, as he serves as the squad's highest scorer. This makes his dissapointing title game performance even more impactful.

Ad

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Houston vs Florida - Source: Imagn

The senior guard also saw his shooting get better from the regular season into March Madness. Coming into the game against Houston, he was shooting 50% from the field and 48.7% from three during the tournament.

Clayton Jr. is coming off a season-high 34-point performance to lead Florida past Auburn, 79-73, in the Final Four.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

How many SEC teams are in the Sweet 16? Taking a look at the conference's dominance in men's March Madness