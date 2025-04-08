"Start learning Taiwanese": College hoops fans troll Walter Clayton Jr. after scoring struggles vs Houston in NCAA Finals

The first half of Monday's NCAA Tournament championship game has not been kind to Walter Clayton Jr. His Florida Gators entered halftime down 31-28 against Houston.
The team has leaned on Clayton this season, who leads Florida in points per game with 18.5 and assists with 4.1. In the first half of the title game, he had no points with 2 rebounds and 5 assists. Fans took to X to express their frustrations.
One X user said Clayton should start packing his bags because he will be playing overseas next season as compared to the NBA.
"Walter Clayton Jr I hope you haven’t abandoned any degree you were working towards because you’re gonna need it buddy. Scratch that, might as well ship it back to the locker room and start packing your bags now! Start learning Taiwanese on the plane, have fun overseas pal!!!!"
Some referred to the Florida star as a fraud.
"Walter Clayton Jr. is a fraud. Knew I should've stayed retired from sports betting," one fan claimed.
Walter Clayton Jr. is a fraud, everyone with a brain knew he wasn't ready for the moment," another agreed.
Others used memes to reflect Clayton's subpar performance.
"Walter Clayton Jr. in the first 1o minutes of the natty."
Walter Clayton Jr. when I finally put US currency on him."
Walter Clayton Jr in the National Championship."
Walter Clayton Jr.'s postseason performance for Florida
Coming into the national title game, Clayton was dominating in March Madness. He was playing an average of 33.4 minutes per game over the course of the tournament and putting up 24.6 points.
Clayton's increased scoring was clutch for the Gators, as he serves as the squad's highest scorer. This makes his dissapointing title game performance even more impactful.
The senior guard also saw his shooting get better from the regular season into March Madness. Coming into the game against Houston, he was shooting 50% from the field and 48.7% from three during the tournament.
Clayton Jr. is coming off a season-high 34-point performance to lead Florida past Auburn, 79-73, in the Final Four.
