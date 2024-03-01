Iowa sharpshooter Caitlin Clark climbed her way to the top of the women's college basketball marks scoring charts. On Wednesday, Clark scored 33 points to lead Iowa to a 108-60 rout over Minnesota. With those points, she surpassed former Kansas star Lynette Woodard for the major college scoring record, pushing her career total to 3,650 points.

However, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder took issue with the NCAA's stance on Woodard's AIAW-era statistics. Woodard, who played at Kansas before the NCAA sanctioned women's basketball, tallied 3,649 points from 1977-1981.

"Tonight is the night of the real record," Bluder said. "For some reason, the NCAA does not want to recognize the basketball that was played prior to 1982, and that’s wrong. We played basketball back then. They just don’t want to recognize it, and that hurts the rest of us who were playing at that time. There’s no reason why that should not be the true record.

"Maybe the NCAA will realize that now. Maybe it will be brought to their attention, and they will start recognizing those women who played in the ’70s. Remember, they played with a larger basketball and no 3-point line, either."

Clark showed respect for the Kansas legend's accomplishments, thanking Woodard for paving the way for future generations of women's basketball players.

"I’m just really thankful and grateful to have those players who have come before me," Clark said. "Yeah, it’s super special. Obviously, she’s one of the best all-time. It just still shows the room that we have to improve, and where women’s sports is going is a really great place."

On Feb. 15, the Iowa guard surpassed former Washington star Kelsey Plum to take over the top spot on the NCAA women's career scoring list. Now with 3,650 points and counting, Clark has her sights set on the overall NCAA record held by Pete Maravich.

Caitlin Clark's pursuit of Pete Maravich's record continues

With just one regular season game remaining, Caitlin Clark sits a mere 18 points shy from breaking the all-time NCAA scoring record across men's and women's basketball.

That coveted record is held by the legendary Pete Maravich, who finished his LSU career with 3,667 points. Maravich was renowned for his uncanny shot-making and scoring ability.

On Sunday, Clark and the Hawkeyes host No. 2 Ohio State to close their regular season. The Iowa superstar is averaging over 32.2 points per game this season as the nation's leading scorer. With her next big performance, Clark could etch her name atop the NCAA record books ahead of March Madness.