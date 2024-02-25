"Stats are for losers": College hoops world roasts fan for pointing out Iowa's Caitlin Clark's 1 notable turnover record

Caitlin Clark has been in the headlines all season for her extraordinary hooping feats, surpassing Kelsey Plum's scoring record.

Her most recent game was against the Indiana Hoosiers, which Iowa lost 86-69. Despite the loss, Clark fared decently, with 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

However, despite her scoring prowess, she has also had a fair number of turnovers. With nine of them in her most recent game, she has had an average turnover rate of 4.8 per game.

A recent tweet from a fan account about Clark's turnover led to a heated exchange among basketball fans.

"Caitlin Clark is only 15 turnovers away from being 5th all-time in turnovers in NCAA WBB history."

The responses were heated. Turnover stats can often be misleading, as a fan pointed out:

Another fan was so agitated about the stats that he wrote:

"Stats are for losers"

Another commented that one who has the ball more often also tends to have more turnovers, terming it 'basic basketball stuff.'

Some filled in the stats about legendary players like Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird with the assists and turnovers they had:

One pointed out the usage of the ball by Caitlin Clark in all games:

However, Caitlin Clark also received some love from fans, with one tweeting:

What is a turnover, and what does Caitlin Clark have to do with it?

The term "turnover" in basketball refers to a situation where a player loses possession of the ball, leading to their inability to shoot. According to the NBA's website:

"A player is charged with a turnover if they lose possession of the ball to the opposing team before a shot is attempted."

"There are many actions that can result in a turnover, including: ball stolen by opposing team, throwing a bad pass, throwing the ball out of bounds, stepping out of bounds, committing a double-dribble, palming or traveling violation, committing a backcourt violation, shot clock violation, three-second violation, five-second violation or an offensive foul (charge or illegal screen)."

The likely concern with Caitlin Clark is possession of the ball, as she handles the ball most on her team, causing her turnover average to be about 4.8. But the most important aspect of turnover is calculating the assist ratio, as Caitlin Clark manages an assist for every two turnovers.

Being the star player of the team, it's natural for Caitlin Clark to have huge turnovers.

