What is a turnover in basketball? Listing top-5 players with most turnovers in NBA history

LeBron James set an unusual NBA record on Friday night vs the Phoenix Suns, when he surpassed the 5,000-mark in turnovers.

The all-time scoring leader led his team to a 122-119 road win, becoming the first player in league history to reach 5,000 turnovers.

A turnover in basketball is when a player can't make a shot because they lose possession of the basketball.

"A player is charged with a turnover if they lose possession of the ball to the opposing team before a shot is attempted," the NBA's official definition of a turnover says.

"There are many actions that can result in a turnover, including: ball stolen by opposing team, throwing a bad pass, throwing the ball out of bounds, stepping out of bounds, committing a double-dribble, palming or traveling violation, committing a backcourt violation, shot clock violation, three-second violation, five-second violation or an offensive foul (charge or illegal screen)."

On that note, we take a look at the five NBA players with the most turnovers in league history, with the list featuring some of the best players of all time.

Players with most turnovers in NBA history

Here are the top five:

#5 Kobe Bryant - 4010

The late Kobe Bryant appeared in 1,346 games, with averages of 25.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 4.7 apg.

He won the championship five times (2000-2002, 2009, 2010), the Finals MVP twice (2009, 2010) and the regular-season MVP once (2008).

#4 John Stockton - 4244

One of the best point guards of all time, John Stockton created an unstoppable duo with Karl Malone, making the Utah Jazz a powerhouse in the West in the late 80s and the 90s.

He never won the championship but had averages of 13.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg and 10.5 apg. He appeared in 1,504 games and had over 4,000 turnovers.

#3 Russell Westbrook - 4,469

One of two active players in the top-5 list, Westbrook for the LA Clippers and is chasing his first NBA championship.

He has appeared in 1,102 games, with averages of 22.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg and 8.4 apg. He'a on course to surpass 4,500 turnovers.

#2 Karl Malone - 4,524

Alongside Stockton, Malone made the Jazz a top team in the West. One of the best big men in the NBA, Malone ended his career with averages of 25.0 ppg, 10.1 rpg and 3.6 apg in 1,476 games.

He's expected to be surpassed by Westbrook.

#1 LeBron James - 5.003

The all-time scoring leader has surpassed the 5,000-mark in turnovers.

James is chasing his fifth championship and is expected to play for at least one more year, as he's under contract with the Lakers through the summer of 2025.

James is a four-time NBA champion, Finals MVP and regular-season MVP and is averaging 27.2 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 7.3 apg. He has appeared in 1,430 games.