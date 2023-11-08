LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (November 8th)

The LA Clippers’ next stop in a four-game road trip will take them to the Barclays Center to visit the Brooklyn Nets. James Harden, who made his debut for the Clippers on Monday against the New York Knicks, will return to play against one of his former teams. Harden’s much-awaited first game for LA resulted in a shellacking at the hands of the Knicks. The Clippers will be looking to do much better in his second game with the team.

Like the Clippers, the Nets are also on a two-game losing streak. Brooklyn, which has been hit hard by injuries this season, will continue to miss a few more key players. Starters Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson will remain out. Lonnie Walker IV, who has been playing well off the bench, has been ruled probable due to left knee soreness.

The Clippers are winless away from Crypto.com Arena this season. Against the undermanned Nets, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the visiting team will be hoping to get their first road win.

LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets: Game details

Team: LA Clippers (3-3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (3-4)

Date and Time: November 8, 2023 | 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets: Game preview

The Clippers’ starting unit is stacked. They have two former regular-season MVPs and a two-time NBA Finals MVP. Tyronn Lue’s team showed glimpses of what they can do as a unit. However, they would have to fast-track their rhythm and chemistry to end their two-game losing streak and four-game skid on the road.

Paul George had a timid performance in Harden’s debut. “PG13” often handles playmaking duties for his team when it’s not Russell Westbrook that’s orchestrating the offense. The presence of “The Beard” seemed to have affected him more than anyone.

LA’s starting five is loaded. They just have to play well together with decent support from the bench.

Nets coach Jacques Vaughn has been unable to get a break. He’s almost always playing at a disadvantage. This season, injuries have riddled his lineup. At one point, he had to rely on four bench players and a starter for tip-off.

Fortunately, Spencer Dinwiddie and Ben Simmons are back. They will be key players for Vaughn. However, missing Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson will continue to be a problem, particularly against a stacked Clippers roster.

The Brooklyn Nets will be hoping Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges were scorching hot against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. Vaughn will be hoping his two best scorers can sustain that form.

LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets: Odds and predictions

Moneyline: Clippers (-174) vs. Nets (+148)

Spread: Clippers (-4.5) vs. Nets (+4.5)

Total (O/U): Clippers (o229) vs. Nets (u229)

Even with only one game under their belt, a team with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook and James Harden is usually favored. They should be difficult to bet against, particularly against the undermanned Nets.

The Clippers are likely walking away from Barclays Center with their first win in the Harden era.

LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted starting lineups

LA Clippers coach Ty Lue will roll out an enviable starting five that includes Leonard, George, Westbrook, Harden and Ivica Zubac. It’s Harden’s second game with the team and they will be excited to see how much they’ve improved with him in the lineup.

Jacque Vaughn will have Ben Simmons, Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges. Vaughn could have Day’Ron Sharpe start at center instead of Dorian Finney-Smith to matchup against the behemoth Zubac.

LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets: Top 3 players’ stats

Clippers

Paul George

25.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game

Kawhi Leonard

22.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game

Russell Westbrook

15.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game

Nets

Cam Thomas

28.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game

Mikal Bridges

21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game

Dorian Finney-Smith

14.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game