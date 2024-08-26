"Stay focused homie," "Future XFL QB": Fans react as Miami's Hanna Cavinder and Georgia QB Carson Beck feature in latest TikTok video

Hanna Cavinder's relationship status changed this summer as the guard was first spotted with Georgia QB Carson Beck during the Fourth of July weekend. After appearing on each other's Instagram accounts, Beck joined Cavinder for a TikTok video.

In the video, Hanna Cavinder was seen singing along to Nelly Furtado's 'Promiscuous,' and at one point in the video, she turned the camera to show a smiling Carson Beck.

Watch the video here:

Fans in the comments advised the quarterback to not lose focus on his game as the college football season is about to start.

"Stay focused homie," one fan said.

"Future xfl QB", another fan said referring to Dwayne Johnson's Extreme Football League.

Here are some more reactions from the fans.

Fan reactions to Hanna and Carson Beck (Credits: TikTok/@cavindertwins)

The couple are enjoying their time off as Hanna Cavinder also shared a few pictures of her time in Georgia with Beck.

Hanna Cavinder reveals the reason behind her almost quitting basketball

It is no secret that Hanna Cavinder struggled with a huge slump during her senior season with the Miami Hurricanes. The guard spent her first three seasons at Fresno State where she averaged 15.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals.

However, with the move to Miami, Hanna saw a huge drop in her performance as she only averaged 3.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists. It also did not help that her twin, Haley, was at the forefront, leading the Hurricanes to their first Elite Eight appearance in program history.

In a episode of Dr. Phil ishow from March, Hanna revealed that the mental toll made her want to move away from playing.

"There was a time in my life that I was at the lowest point," Hanna said. "And obviously, social media doesn't help with that. I think for me, personally, stepping away, it was definitely about my mental health.

"I definitely went through a year of mentally taxing. I think I was just done with it. I think I grew other passions outside of basketball and I was kind of ready to tie up the shoes."

However, she later revealed that watching Haley train for her return pushed her to also give basketball a try. After a year's break, the Cavinder twins are back in Miami for their final college season.

