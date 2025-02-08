Stepdad Ameen Brooks gives a sneak peek for Flau'jae Johnson's next music video with a 4-word reaction

Flau'jae Johnson's stepdad Ameen Brooks gave a glimpse of the production of LSU guard's new music video. The hooper-rapper was shooting in an undisclosed location, with green practical lights all around, controlled strobing light and two enduros standing in the back.

Brooks posted multiple Instagram stories from the video shoot, showing Johnson dancing to one of her upcoming songs and the props used in the production. The song the Tigers' star was shooting for remains unknown. Johnson has yet to update her Instagram regarding the production.

"@flaujae You in yo bag4," he wrote.

Ameen Brooks' story update on Johnson's video shoot | @ameen__82/ig

Flau'jae Johnson is set to release a new album "RnB 4" around Valentine's Day. She first revealed the timeline for the new album back in November 2024, saying that it features some of her best-quality work. The album will have eight tracks and will revolve around her personal life, heartbreaks and other aspects of life.

"It's gonna be eight songs on the project," she said on the Best of Both Worlds podcast. "It's gonna be beautiful, it's gonna be well put together ... I'm getting older and I got more to talk about going through heartbreak and relationships."

Johnson released her first album, "Best of Both Worlds," last summer. It was a big success, successfully establishing her musical career. Johnson garnered a feature from Lil Wayne in one of her tracks and also performed some songs at multiple events throughout the offseason.

Johnson has not yet released track names or provided insight into the potential collaborations for "RnB 4."

Flau'jae Johnson's NIL valuation leads women's college basketball

Flau'jae Johnson's off-season endeavors around her musical career thrusted her as one of the most well-known players in college basketball, improving her NIL valuation over Paige Bueckers.

Johnson's $1.5 million valuation has been on top of the women's basketball chart since October 2024. The guard signed a deal with Unrivaled league to become its NIL ambassador, earning her equity in the freshly launched format. However, there has been little to no change in her evaluation since then. Her other deals include JBL, Puma, Apple Cash, Bazooka and more.

