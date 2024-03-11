Steph Curry’s god-sister Cameron Brink pens down heartfelt letter as Stanford star celebrates 3 years with BF Ben Felter

Cameron Brink, the "god-sister" of NBA icon Steph Curry, recently shared a post on her Instagram with her boyfriend.

The Stanford Cardinal forward shared pictures to celebrate the third anniversary of her relationship with Ben Felter. She wrote:

"3 years with you. Moins qu’hier, plus que demain."

Which translates to: "Less than yesterday, more than tomorrow."

Felter also shared a love-filled post with his girlfriend. He wrote:

"Three years together, a day to celebrate the soul that makes me whole."

Fans were happy to see the two celebrating their special day.

Cameron Brink and Ben Felter started dating in March 2021. Felter got admitted to Stanford on an athletic scholarship. In high school, Felter was part of the water polo and cross-country teams.

He has been a part of Stanford's rowing team since 2021 as a starboard and part of the Pac-12's spring Academic Honor Roll twice. A major in computer science, he interned at Kaladin, a fintech startup, as a software engineer.

The Cameron Brink and Steph Curry connection

As mentioned previously, the Cameron Brink is surprisingly connected to Stephen Curry. The two have been friends for a long time. It all started four decades ago, when Brink's mother, Sonya, and Curry's mother became friends during their time at Virginia Tech.

Their friendship has extended to their children, where Curry went on to become an iconic triple-shooter in the NBA and Cameron an emerging star in the NCAA.

When Brink got the opportunity to participate in a camp organized by the Golden State Warriors in 2018, her shooting prowess and agility surprised Curry, who encouraged her to play basketball.

During a press conference in 2021, Curry gave her a shout-out.

"I spent a little bit time with her, gave her some pointers," Curry said. "Just in terms of your development, put the work in, the time in; every year gonna get better. She's taking advantage of that and even with her skillset, her physical presence on the court."... "Use that to her advantage at times. I don't have to tell her much now. She's kind of awesome."

Apart from their mothers being close friends, Brink's and Curry's fathers were teammates on the Virginia Tech Hokies basketball team. Dell Curry and Greg Brink lived in the same dorm and eventually married Sonya and Michelle. The two families maintained their bond and have now become lifelong friends.

