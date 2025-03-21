Steven Ashworth Stats Tonight - How did the Creighton star fare vs Louisville? (March 20)

Creighton Bluejays guard Steven Ashworth had himself an outstanding game in his team's March Madness first-round upset earlier on Thursday. Matched up against the eight-seeded Louisville Cardinals in Kentucky, Ashworth's production aided the ninth-seeded team to the 14-point win, 89-75, and now advance to the second round of the national tournament.

Playing all 40 minutes of the game, Ashworth dropped 22 points with four three-pointers, including a perfect 6-of-6 line from the charity stripe, five rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Right off the tip, Ashworth was immediately fouled as he scored the first two points of the game from the free throw line. Creighton's next score then came from his assist, which was followed by the senior's first 3-point basket at the 14:51 mark of the first period. Ashworth helped his team to a four-point edge, 23-19, midway through the first half.

The fifth-year standout's next contributions then came from beyond the 3-point arc as he made consecutive three-balls. But, Ashworth was also contributing in other areas of the floor such as securing possessions and facilitating plays on offense. With this, the Greg McDermott-coached team engineered a double-digit advantage to close the first half, 49-34.

At this point, the Bluejays had already caught the home team by surprise with how they had played. Ashworth and Co. did not let their foot off the gas to start the second half as the 6-foot veteran was still bringing it his all on both ends of the floor. By the halfway point of the final half, Ashworth's production was a big boost towards Creighton's 69-54 lead.

Expand Tweet

In the final 10 minutes, Ashworth did most of his damage from the foul line and by assisting his teammates on made baskets. Eventually, the Bluejays' collective effort kept their lead afloat as the Cardinals could not get ahead.

Here is Steven Ashworth's final statline for the win on Thursday.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Steven Ashworth 40 22 5 5 1 0 6-13 4-8 6-6 1 2

Steven Ashworth-led Creighton Bluejays win their fifth-straight March Madness opener

With the Creighton Bluejays' first-round upset victory in the national tournament, Steven Ashworth and Co. secured their fifth straight March Madness opening win. Since the 2020-2021 season, the Greg McDermott-coached team has won every single first-round matchup they've had in the winner-take-all tourney.

Steven Ashworth, who transferred from Utah State last season, has now been part of two of those first-round wins.

They now set their sights towards a potential Sweet 16 berth, their fourth in five years, but they will have to go through the overall top-ranked Auburn Tigers in the second round of the South region on Friday, March 21.

