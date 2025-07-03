"Still focused on the NBA right now": Kentucky transfer Jaland Lowe lays out 'first plan' following move to Mark Pope's squad

Kentucky transfer Jaland Lowe withdrew from the 2025 NBA draft in May to play for Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats in the fall. On Monday, Lowe addressed the media regarding his decision to transfer to Kentucky after spending two seasons at Pittsburgh.

The junior-to-be guard was the leading scorer for the Wildcats last season, averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

During media availability on Monday, a reporter asked Lowe about the conversation he had with coach Pope and how his role on the team was pitched to him.

Jaland Lowe revealed that Mark Pope met him at his hotel in Minnesota just a day after he entered the transfer portal. Lowe said he was surprised by Pope's visit and appreciated the coach’s interest.

"He came up there and basically told me the plan for how I would fit into his system," Lowe said (TS: 3:50), "how much he wants to help me get better, and how the guys around me would be a joy to play with — they're high-level players.

"And then, putting on the Kentucky name is just, it's second to none. At the time I was like, 'That sounds amazing. I’m still focused on the NBA right now — that’s the first plan.' But I was also thinking, 'Man, this feels pretty comfortable. If I want to go to college, I’ve got to go to Kentucky. It's the only option right now."

Jaland Lowe has one goal: to win big in Kentucky blue

Jaland Lowe has one big reason to come to Lexington and that is to win a national championship with the Wildcats. He believes the roster Mark Pope is constructing will be more than ready to compete and make a big run come March.

"I think we’re the best backcourt in the country, for sure," Lowe said in the same interview (TS 16:40). "Having everybody on the court at the same time and just competing every day, I feel like the pieces that we have, we can compete and win at the utmost level. I’m loving this group."

"I wanted to win a championship, I wanted to wear Kentucky across my chest, and I wanted to play with this group of guys around me."

Besides Lowe, Pope and his coaching staff added five more players from the transfer portal, including Jayden Quaintance of Arizona State. Kentucky also recruited four freshmen out of high school.

