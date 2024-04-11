"Still got a whole lot left to prove": Paige Bueckers vows to come back stronger with heartfelt note for UConn fans ahead of 2024 season

After a heartbreaking end to a controversial foul call to end their season, Paige Bueckers penned down a heartfelt message to the UConn Huskies faithful before their work for the 2024 season ramps up.

After missing a large portion of the 2022-23 season with an injury, which indirectly led to UConn missing their only Final Four of the last 15 years, Paige Bueckers returned to the lineup full-time this year, a fact she was extremely grateful for.

"A full season of healthy basketball, I am forever grateful. Extremely proud, but far from satisfied. A season of overcoming adversity, building character, faith, hope and strength. Against all odds, wouldn’t trade this team for the world. Still got a whole lot left to prove."

"To my Twin and Lili, you guys are my sisters for life. I will miss you tremendously, but can’t wait to see what the future holds. Words can’t explain what you both mean to me. I love you forever"

She ended her message with a biblical quote.

"Jeremiah 29:11 - “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future”"

How did Paige Bueckers fare in 2023-24?

After missing out on a chunk of the year in 2022-2023, Paige Bueckers returned to the UConn lineup with a vengeance this past season. After a down sophomore season, her performance the following year showed improvement from her freshman season.

Her points per game went back over 20, finishing with 21.9 points a night on the year, while adding 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists to her tally. She was phenomenal defensively as well, adding 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks each night.

Her biggest calling card was the efficiency of her performances. For the year, she shot 53% from the field, along with a blistering 41.6% from 3-point range. She was efficient as a ball-handler too, averaging just 1.5 turnovers, a marked improvement from her first year.

She combined all of these stats, along with a tremendous year for the UConn Huskies, earning a finalist spot for the National Player of the Year Award.

Do you think her senior year at college will see her level up further and win the prestigious award? Let us know in the comments below.