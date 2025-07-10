"Still too lopsided, but it's a start": Bracketologist Joe Lunardi lays down groundwork for potential March Madness seedings amid expansion talks

The issue of March Madness expansion has been touted since 2022 when SEC commissioner Greg Sankey first brought it up. The matter has gained more traction this year with the NCAA, considering expanding the field to 72 or 76 teams ahead of next year's edition.
The tournament has expanded steadily from 16 teams in 1950 to 32 in 1975. The big jump happened in 1985 when the field expanded to 64 teams and then 68 in 2011, when the First Four phase was introduced.
In his Thursday article, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi laid out a blueprint for how an expanded March Madness field would look like.
"It's a one-time sample, but still reassuring to see three of the eight bonus bids hail from outside the traditional power conferences," Lunardi wrote. "It says here that that is a very desirable outcome. Quality mid-majors have been getting the squeeze for years, so new opportunities at that level of the game are welcome.
"Going back to the pandemic and looking at the highest-ranked (by NET) unselected teams adds even more perspective. This 40-team sample of possible additions in an expanded tournament breaks down as follows: ACC/Big East/Big Ten/Big 12/SEC: 24 bids (75%). ALL OTHERS: 8 bids (25%). From my seat, this is still too lopsided, but it's a start."
March Madness expansion receives Big Ten coach backing
The issue of the March Madness expansion has been a hot topic of debate among fans, analysts and coaches. On the Big Ten Network on Wednesday, Purdue Boilermakers coach Matt Painter weighed in on the issue.
"I'd like to be in a room with the people who want (expansion), just to hear the why," Painter said. "Then, how the sausage is made: How are you going to do it with the games? How are you going to break it down that first weekend? Are you going to have more starts on Tuesday and Wednesday, like we do in Dayton? Things of that nature.
"You get to your opinion after listening to everybody else's. My knee-jerk reaction is, why mess with something that is working? That's how I feel. But I still want to listen. ... I think it's at the right spot, but if it's better for college basketball, you have to stop and listen to others."
According to ESPN's Joe Lunardi, the March Madness expansion decision is likely to be made as early as this week in time for implementation next season.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here