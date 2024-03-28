"Straight up kitchen table basketball talk": Fans blast Rob Parker for bizzare Caitlin Clark take potentially playing in "soft" NBA

Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball star Caitlin Clark has gone on to break several records this season. After overtaking LSU basketball's Pete Maravich as the all-time leading NCAA scorer, Clark recently also broke Kelsey Plum's record for the most points scored in a single season in D1 women's basketball.

Recently, sports columnist Rob Parker had a unique take on Caitlin Clark's professional future. During a recent appearance on 'The Odd Couple' podcast, Parker stated that the Iowa star should be playing in the NBA rather than the WNBA.

"I am convinced that Caitlin Clark should play for an NBA team, not a WNBA team," Parker said.

Parker justified his statement by talking about how the NBA has become 'soft' in terms of physicality, which makes it easier for players to attempt 3-pointers on the court.

"The NBA right now is so soft as far as physical play, they allow almost anyone to just take three point shots. And I believe, I really do that she could put up 3s at this man's NBA. This is no 2004, this is not the 90s Chris. This is the NBA where the ball is open."

Fans took to the comment section to troll Rob Parker on his bizarre take on Clark's abilities to be a part of the men's basketball league. One fan commented stating that the take is hilarious:

"rob parker this is straight up kitchen table basketball talk lmao i listen for the sports history lessons but this is hilarious."

Here are a few more reactions to fans blasting Rob Parker:

Recently, Caitlin Clark announced her decision to declare for the 2024 WNBA draft following the end of this season. After leading the Hawkeyes to a Big Ten tournament championship, the 22-year-old is now aiming to win a national title as the team gears up for their Sweet 16 showdown with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Caitlin Clark's final game at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena

The Hawkeyes recently won their second-round showdown against West Virginia with a 65-54 final score. But this game was also Clark's final game at the team's home court.

Clark recently shared a few snippets of that game on her Instagram in a post where she bids adieu to her time in Iowa.

"Goodbye to my forever favorite arena. The countless memories have in this place will be cherished forever. See you in Albany Hawks fans", Clark wrote.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the No. 1 seed in the Albany 2 region in this year's NCAA tournament. Can Caitlin Clark end her collegiate career with a national championship to her name?

