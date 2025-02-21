"Stuff like this makes me emotional": Fans react to JuJu Watkins' heartwarming moment with USC fan

The No. 4-ranked USC Trojans, led by JuJu Watkins, just snagged their fifth straight win on Wednesday. Watkins and Co. showcased their strengths against the No. 22-ranked Michigan State Spartans to uncork an eight-point victory, 83-75, for their 14th triumph of this year's Big Ten conference play, 24th overall.

Watkins once again spearheaded the rally for the Lindsay Gottlieb-coached team, as the spitfire scorer posted a team-high 28 points on 10-of-23 shooting, to go along with eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks while playing all but a minute of the fixture.

After the intense matchup, Watkins immediately went to the stands to greet the Trojans home crowd. She was then captured by the USC social media team signing autographs for a pair of young, passionate fans, which was then uploaded on X.

Since then, fans and spectators were quick to react on the post, expressing how this impacts them and the women's basketball landscape moving forward as a whole.

"Stuff like this makes me emotional," one fan said.

"Those little faces have a new dream to possibly pursue," another fan said.

"This is what it’s all about right here. The future generation getting excited about basketball," a fan said.

Other fans commended Watkins for taking advantage of her platform by being an inspiration to many aspirants.

"JuJu is an aura on and off the court!!! Proud of you!!! We see u and appreciate ur kindness!!!," one fan said.

"Class act, keep it up," another fan said.

"Idols turn to rivals. Bookmark this post," one fan said.

Throughout the entirety of her sophomore campaign of college basketball, Watkins has shined as her stardom and skillset continues to develop. On the year, the second-year star is averaging a team-high 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest.

The USC Trojans will have to face two powerhouse programs to cap off their regular season

The USC Trojans' goal this season is to snap a four-decade national championship drought as they last won it all in the 1983-84 campaign. Before that, however, they look to finish their regular season play strong against two tough, nationally ranked opponents.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, USC will match up against the No. 25-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini still in their home arena. After that, they will have a rematch against the No. 3-ranked UCLA Bruins on the road, who they just defeated 71-60 on Feb. 13.

