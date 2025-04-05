"Stunner in Tampa": NCAA hoops world goes berserk as Dawn Staley's South Carolina head to March Madness championship game

The South Carolina Gamecocks, coached by Dawn Staley, were successful in returning to women's college basketball's grandest stage. Earlier on Friday, April 4, they successfully defeated the Texas Longhorns by a staggering 17 points, 74-57, for their NCAA Final Four matchup in this year's March Madness.

Ad

With one more win to give the program their fourth national title in history, the reigning national champions are now looking to defend their throne to success and carve out another historic campaign, especially with the momentum they've gained from the semifinal triumph.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

College basketball fans and spectators then went berserk on X with how the Gamecocks dominated, especially in the final two quarters, against their gutsy opponent, as one more win can give them their fourth national championship in program history.

South Carolina dominated. I expected a close game. Stunner in Tampa," one fan claimed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"SOUTH CAROLINA IS ON A ROLL! Chasing that third title in four years is incredible! They’ve really built a powerhouse team. Can’t wait to see how it all unfolds!," another fan exclaimed.

"Total domination in the 2nd half. Tough one for Booker," another user said mentioning Texas Longhorns' Madison Booker.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The South Carolina faithful are now expecting the Gamecocks to go all the way and take home the 2025 national title, even if it is against a powerhouse program in the UConn Huskies.

"USE THIS AS FUEL ADDED TO THE FIRE OF THE REVENGE TOUR," one user asserted.

"I'm so sorry Paige, but they're unstoppable," another fan shared while mentioning UConn Huskies' Paige Bueckers.

Ad

"I’ve always respected UConn’s program and what Dawn has done at South Carolina is just phenomenal and fun to watch. Glad both made it to the championship game. Of course, I’m riding with the Gamecocks though," another user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"We are going back to back," a fan posted.

The 2025 NCAA national championship game between the Gamecocks and Huskies, which is among one of the most anticipated ever, will be played on Sunday, April 6, at the same venue, the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The South Carolina Gamecocks can become the fourth program to ever win consecutive national titles

Expand Tweet

Ad

If the South Carolina Gamecocks are able to win this year's national title, a year after they won the 2023-2024 one, then they will become just the fourth program in women's college basketball history to have ever won back-to-back national championships.

The USC Trojans first achieved the coveted feat back in 1983 to 1984, followed by the Tennessee Volunteers, who has done it twice, and even their finals opponent, the UConn Huskies, who have done it a league-high three times, including the most recent one from 2014 to 2016.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here