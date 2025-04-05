"Stunner in Tampa": NCAA hoops world goes berserk as Dawn Staley's South Carolina head to March Madness championship game

The South Carolina Gamecocks, coached by Dawn Staley, were successful in returning to women's college basketball's grandest stage. Earlier on Friday, April 4, they successfully defeated the Texas Longhorns by a staggering 17 points, 74-57, for their NCAA Final Four matchup in this year's March Madness.
With one more win to give the program their fourth national title in history, the reigning national champions are now looking to defend their throne to success and carve out another historic campaign, especially with the momentum they've gained from the semifinal triumph.
College basketball fans and spectators then went berserk on X with how the Gamecocks dominated, especially in the final two quarters, against their gutsy opponent, as one more win can give them their fourth national championship in program history.
South Carolina dominated. I expected a close game. Stunner in Tampa," one fan claimed.
"SOUTH CAROLINA IS ON A ROLL! Chasing that third title in four years is incredible! They’ve really built a powerhouse team. Can’t wait to see how it all unfolds!," another fan exclaimed.
"Total domination in the 2nd half. Tough one for Booker," another user said mentioning Texas Longhorns' Madison Booker.
The South Carolina faithful are now expecting the Gamecocks to go all the way and take home the 2025 national title, even if it is against a powerhouse program in the UConn Huskies.
"USE THIS AS FUEL ADDED TO THE FIRE OF THE REVENGE TOUR," one user asserted.
"I'm so sorry Paige, but they're unstoppable," another fan shared while mentioning UConn Huskies' Paige Bueckers.
"I’ve always respected UConn’s program and what Dawn has done at South Carolina is just phenomenal and fun to watch. Glad both made it to the championship game. Of course, I’m riding with the Gamecocks though," another user wrote.
"We are going back to back," a fan posted.
The 2025 NCAA national championship game between the Gamecocks and Huskies, which is among one of the most anticipated ever, will be played on Sunday, April 6, at the same venue, the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
The South Carolina Gamecocks can become the fourth program to ever win consecutive national titles
If the South Carolina Gamecocks are able to win this year's national title, a year after they won the 2023-2024 one, then they will become just the fourth program in women's college basketball history to have ever won back-to-back national championships.
The USC Trojans first achieved the coveted feat back in 1983 to 1984, followed by the Tennessee Volunteers, who has done it twice, and even their finals opponent, the UConn Huskies, who have done it a league-high three times, including the most recent one from 2014 to 2016.
