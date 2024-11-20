“Such an inspiration to all!”: Carson Beck’s mom Tracy praises GF Hanna and Haley Cavinder’s NIL partnership commercial

Miami Hurricanes women's basketball stars Hanna and Haley Cavinder have landed another major NIL deal after a solid start to the season. The Cavinder twins, who returned to college basketball after a year away from the game, have been impressive in helping Miami to a 4-0 start.

Both women were featured in a commercial by lifestyle sports nutrition brand, Ghost Lifestyle, which was posted on Instagram on Tuesday. Hanna's boyfriend Carson Beck's mother, Tracy, dropped a comment to celebrate her success.

"Such an inspiration to all," she wrote.

Hanna and Beck began dating this summer and became Instagram-official a month before the start of the college football season.

Beck, who plays as a quarterback for the No. 8 Georgia Bulldogs, seemingly rediscovered his groove in the Dawgs' season-saving 31-17 win over Tennessee on Saturday.

Carson had been heavily criticized, with fans speculating that he was under the "Cavinder curse." However, the twins have insisted that the curse did not exist.

Cavinder twins secure NIL deal with Ghost

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are Ghost's first NIL signings. Source: @ghostlifestyle (Instagram)

Hanna and Haley Cavinder are some of the most successful NIL athletes since 2021. The basketball stars secured a partnership with the lifestyle sports nutrition brand Ghost. Hanna and Haley are the brand's first NIL signing as it seeks to build a deeper presence in both collegiate and professional sports.

"We’re so pumped that we are at this new milestone for Ghost and our first-ever NIL deal is with Haley and Hanna. They perfectly represent what it means to embody Ghost – they play hard on and off the court, stay authentic, and constantly elevate and level up those around them,” Dan Lourenco, the founder and CEO of Ghost said in a statement.

"Their passion and impact in sports and beyond speaks for itself, and we’re eager to set a new standard for future brand-athlete collabs that leave a lasting mark.”

The Cavinder twins will not just promote the brand's products, they will be central to a series of activations throughout the basketball season. They will be involved in interactive content and exclusive launches and help the brand's mission to empower athletes and inspire fans.

"We’ve been obsessed with Ghost for years," the Cavinder twins said in a statement. "Their products have been a staple in our routine, so being the first NIL athletes to partner with a brand we use daily is so surreal. When you truly love a product, it’s easy to share that excitement with others. It’s not just a partnership; it’s an authentic connection to a brand that aligns with who we are.”

Meanwhile, the twins have other NIL collaborations with other brands, including Under Armour, Slate Milk, Hustle Beauty, Boost Mobile, Champs Sports, Raising Cane’s, Intuit TurboTax, WWE, PSD Underwear, Six Star Pro Nutrition and Caktus AI.

