"Such a smart guy": Michigan's latest transfer portal addition, Morez Johnson, gushes over HC Dusty May

Michigan commit Morez Johnson expressed admiration for Wolverines coach Dusty May's ability to break the game down, which helped him understand the team's system a lot better.

In an interview with On3, Johnson described May as an intelligent coach who communicates the plays to the simplest detail possible.

“He’s such a smart guy," the Illinois transfer said of May. “He’s smarter than ever. The way he breaks down games. He has broken the game down to me a lot and helped me to understand things."

The 6-foot-9 forward noted that the veteran coach's ability to connect with his players through excellent communication has already established a great relationship in just a short time.

“He’s just a great human being. I don’t really know how to explain it. You can talk with him about anything. I feel comfortable when I’m around him. I really like that guy,” he said.

The Thornton Township High School standout transferred to Michigan after one season with Illinois. Johnson started in eight of 30 games for the Fighting Illini, averaging 7.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game last season while shooting 64.2% from the field.

Morez Johnson knows he must learn to adapt to certain situations on the court

Morez Johnson knows that he'll have high expectations from Big Ten and national basketball experts going into his second season.

After putting up decent numbers in his freshman year for the Fighting Illini amid lesser playing time, Johnson made it clear that his role in Michigan will be different from last year.

"I expect to be able to switch one through four," Johnson said. "Being versatile in the games, being able to pick and pop, pick and roll, be a lob threat while getting some stops and still being dominant on the glass."

Michigan splashed big time into the transfer portal, acquiring four quality players to rank as the second-best transfer portal batch this season (per 24/7 Sports). They are Johnson, UCLA big man Aday Mara, North Carolina point guard Elliot Cadeau and UAB forward Yaxel Lendeborg.

The Wolverines also signed quality high school prospects in four-star combo guard Trey McKinney, forwards Oscar Goodman, Winters Grady and Ricky Liburd and German center Malick Kordel.

LJ Cason, Nimari Burnett, Roddy Gayle Jr and Will Tschetter will also make their return this season to strengthen Michigan's quest to improve on their Sweet Sixteen finish from last season.

Johnson is expected to have more responsibilities on the court as one of the primary frontcourt options for Michigan. He'll team up with Lendeborg in the forward spot and could move up to center when the need persists.

Dusty May's team will be favored to win the Big Ten Conference along with Michigan State, Purdue. The team will open the new season with an exhibition game against Big East defending champions St. John's in October at Madison Square Garden.

