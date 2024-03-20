“Super fired up” - Steve Sarkisian expresses excitement as Vic Schaefer’s WBB Texas crew gets No. 1 seed

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian is excited about this year's March Madness, as the Longhorns clinched the coveted No. 1 seed in the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament for the first time since 2004.

The Longhorns went 30-4 this season and were rewarded with a No. 1 seed on Sunday. At the ESPN-televised selection show watch party, coach Vic Schaefer said:

“We’ve got to go live it now.”

Sarkisian spoke with the media following the football team's first spring practice on Tuesday and was super impressed with the Texas women's basketball program.

“First, I want to kick it off about March Madness, and I'm super fired up for women's basketball and Vic Schaefer getting (No.) 1 seed hosting here,” Sarkisian said. “Friday, I think it's two o'clock, so hopefully, everybody comes out and supports what they're doing.”

The road ahead will not be an easy one for WBB Texas

For the first time in 20 years, the Longhorns women's basketball clinched the top seed in the NCAA Tournament. With this coveted spot in hand, the team is now guaranteed to host the tournament's first two rounds at Moody Center.

If the school advances past these initial rounds, it will head to Portland, Oregon, to continue its journey to the Final Four matchups in Cleveland.

Coach Vic Schaefer of the Texas Longhorns.

However, the challenge for Texas is that its first-round matchup against Drexel on March 22 will be followed by a mega contest against either Alabama or Florida State.

On the same side of the bracket, the Longhorns will encounter tough competition in the form of Tennessee, who nearly defeated undefeated South Carolina, Iowa State, their opponent in the Big 12 championship final, and Stanford, who secured the No. 2 seed in the region.

It remains to be seen if the Longhorns women have what it takes to make it all the way to the Final Four.

