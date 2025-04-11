Sweet moment between emotional Paige Bueckers and Geno Auriemma wins fans' hearts: "Real grandpa grandkid stuff"

The dynamic between Paige Bueckers and her coach, Geno Auriemma, always entertains college sports fans, mainly due to their wit and banter, especially when it comes to answering questions about each other.

Ad

Bleacher Report women's sports Instagram page shared a video of Auriemm and Bueckers' moment after UConn won the national championship on Sunday against South Carolina, which further solidifies their humorous camaraderie.

In the video, when Auriemma's name was announced during the championship celebration, he got up to walk onto the stage but paused to greet Paige Bueckers, who was sitting at the front and clapping. Auriemma playfully smacked down her cap, which briefly covered Bueckers' face.

Ad

Trending

"Why would Geno do that to Paige," the caption read.

Ad

Hoops fans were amused by the interaction and weighed in on the comment section. Here are some of the reactions:

"Real grandpa grandkid stuff lol," one fan wrote.

"It was a touch of 'love' and a message to 'pull yourself together, my friend,'" another one said.

"When she cane out of the Championship game, he told her he loved her and she told him she hated him lmao," a fan pointed out.

Ad

"my grandpa does the same thing to me," one user commented.

"His loving way of teasing about her crying. lol" another added.

"Bc gramps do what he want. Wonderful coach he believed Paige never doubt it her even through the injury I love it man," one more chimed in.

Fans commented on Instagram (@brwsports/IG)

Paige Bueckers shares what she will miss most about Geno Auriemma

After five years of playing for Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies, Paige Bueckers is entering this year's WNBA draft. She leaves college basketball as one of its most decorated players and a national champion.

Ad

On Wednesday, Bueckers sat down with Savannah Guthrie and Willie Geist on TODAY to discuss her championship win, her future in the WNBA and her relationship with coach Auriemma.

Guthrie asked Bueckers what she's going to miss most and least about her coach.

"Most and least probably together — his sarcasm, sense of humor," Bueckers said (2:18). "He’s annoying, but, yeah, you love him for it."

Ad

Ad

Paige Bueckers also reflected on how her relationship with Auriemma has shaped her into the player she is today.

"He doesn't tell you he loves you much," she said (1:46). "That’s just the relationship we have. A relationship of tough love, molding me and shaping me to be a better basketball player and human be ing."

She added that Auriemma taught her how to be a leader, and she hopes to carry that with her throughout her life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here