Syracuse vs. North Carolina basketball injury report, February 13: Latest on Seth Trimble, Peter Carey and more

The Syracuse Orange and the North Carolina Tar Heels are ready to battle tonight on the hardwood, but injuries will impact the outcome. Let's look at the injury report for both teams and discuss the most significant injuries for each side.

Syracuse vs. North Carolina basketball injuries

Seth Trimble, North Carolina

Sophomore guard Seth Trimble has been doing well in limited action but is dealing with an upper-body injury. He is officially listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Syracuse Orange. Trimble has not played since Feb. 3 against the Duke Blue Devils.

He has played 22 games, averaging 5.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.4 steals per game in 17.2 minutes.

Mounir Hima, Syracuse

Junior center Mounir Hima was on the injury report due to a lower-body injury but has been cleared to play for the last few weeks. He made his return in the most recent game against the Clemson Tigers. Coach Adrian Autry addressed the situation earlier this week.

"I think Mounir is going to have to play a little bit more and obviously, hopefully Peter can get back as quickly as possible ... Mounir's fine. He has some issues running, moving, mobility issues. For the most part, you know, he's trying. He's toughing it out, he's fighting it through." h/t SB Nation

Hima has appeared in 10 games this year, averaging 0.4 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.1 apg and 0.3 bpg. While he is not a significant factor this season, appearing in just 3.2 minutes per game, he can help the frontcourt depth.

Naheem McLeod, Syracuse

Junior center Naheem McLeod is officially out for the remainder of the season with a right foot injury. He had suffered it on Jan. 2 in the game against the Duke Blue Devils.

This injury played a central role in coach Audry's plans regarding how the team will play. McLeod appeared in 14 games, averaging 3.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 1.9 bpg. He shot well as a big man, going 59.4% from the floor and 69.6% from the free-throw line.

