  • Ta’niya Latson, Tessa Johnson send warm wishes to South Carolina’s Chloe Kitts on her special day

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Aug 06, 2025 11:30 GMT
South Carolina star Chloe Kitts

South Carolina star Chloe Kitts has had a busy offseason after the Gamecocks lost the national championship game to the UConn Huskies in April. The forward played for Team USA at the 3X3 Nationals and went viral in June when she attended the NBA draft to support her boyfriend, Collin Murray-Boyles, who was picked No. 9 by the Toronto Raptors.

On Tuesday, Kitts turned 21 and posted pictures on Instagram of herself with her birthday cake. She captioned the post:

"🥂."
Chloe Kitts' South Carolina teammate Ta'Niya Latson reacted to the Instagram post by sending loveheart emojis while Tessa Johnson sent a heartwarming message.

"You're growing up on me," Tessa Johnson wrote.
Latson's IG comment
Johnson's IG comment

When Chloe Kitts revealed peculiar pre-game habit

Last season, Chloe Kitts went viral when she revealed that she did not like listening to music and instead, she used a peculiar strategy to deal with nerves before games.

During a segment of "The Coop" podcast, Kitts revealed that on the recommendation of her therapist to deal with nerves, she uses the “Stress Relief: Bold-easy coloring book” in the dressing room before Gamecocks games.

“I just put my earphones on because everyone else does. (Music) doesn’t really make me relax. It’s not bad to go see a therapist,” Chloe Kitts said. “You just go tell them how you feel ... and they give you things to do to make you feel better. (My therapist) just tells me to color in a coloring book.
"If you don’t fill your mind with other stuff, if you get in too deep with basketball, then it’s just depressing. It’s sad. It’s just one of the strategies I use to help me relax before games. I don’t do it (before) every game … and, if not, I use my iPad and there’s a coloring book app.”
The strategy worked for Chloe Kitts who last season became the first South Carolina player since Aliyah Boston in 2021 to record a triple-double against the Ole Miss Rebels and was named the SEC Tournament MVP as the Gamecocks retained their conference crown.

Last season, Kitts averaged 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for South Carolina as she became a full-time starter for coach Dawn Staley's team. With Kitts spearheading them, the Gamecocks fell just short of a national championship repeat when the UConn Huskies beat them in the championship game.

