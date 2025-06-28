Chloe Kitts pens emotional message with wholesome snaps with BF Collin Murray-Boyles from the NBA draft

Former South Carolina Gamecocks star Collin Murray-Boyles was selected at No. 9 by the Toronto Raptors on draft night. Boyles attended the draft ceremony with his long-term girlfriend, South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts.

Ad

On Friday, Kitts posted wholesome pictures of the couple on Instagram, complete with a heartfelt message about her boyfriend's journey to the pros.

"It’s crazy to think that last year we were sitting on the couch watching the draft, and you looked at me and said, 'That’ll be me next year.' And now... it is you. Watching you get drafted into the NBA was one of the most powerful, emotional moments I’ve ever experienced not just because of what it means, but because I know the sacrifice, the long nights, the setbacks, and the quiet battles it took to get here.

Ad

Trending

"You earned this with everything you are. I am endlessly proud of you. But more than that, you inspire me. The way you chase your dreams makes me want to chase mine even harder. I’ll be right here beside you through every chapter. God has a special plan for you and i am excited to watch it fall into place. I love u c. Still can’t guard me though:)."

Ad

Ad

Collin Murray-Boyles and Chloe Kitts started dating in 2023. They attended the Gamecocks' gala after the South Carolina forward helped to lead her team to an unbeaten national championship last season.

Collin Murray-Boyles and Chloe Kitts' unexpected reactions at the 2025 NBA draft

When Collin Murray-Boyles was selected by the Toronto Raptors on draft night, the cameras panned to him shaking his head and dropping an f-bomb. His girlfriend Chloe Kitts also looked disappointed at the outcome before he went on stage to shake NBA commissioner Adam Silver's hand.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While speaking to reporters afterward, Murray-Boyles clarified his seeming disappointment at being drafted by the Raptors.

“What I said was not a bad thing by any means," Collin Murray-Boyles said. "I'm just very thankful for it. That was a surreal moment to hear my name called by this organization that has a good history and have really good players right now. It was a crazy moment.

Ad

"Thankful for the opportunity that they're giving me and taking it full on and ready to do whatever it takes and whatever they need me to do."

Chloe Kitts will become eligible for the WNBA after next season, in which she will attempt to win another national championship with the Gamecocks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More